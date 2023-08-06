10.40 – 15° the air temperature, 16° that of the asphalt. The sky is now cloudy, the track is dry.

Appointment at 10:45 for the live text of the Warm Up of the British Grand Prix. While waiting for a weather update: the sun is shining at Silverstone. It will therefore – in all probability – be a dry Sunday for the 22 MotoGP riders.

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 194

2. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 167

3. Martin (Ducati Before Pramac) 163

4. Binder (KTM) 115

5. Zarco (Ducati Before Pramac) 115

6. Marini (Ducati VR46) 98

7. Miller (KTM) 82

8. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 82

9. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) 75

10. Quartararo (Yamaha) 64.

The starting grid of the race

1st row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Miller (KTM), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

2nd row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Marini (Ducati VR46)

3rd row: Martin (Ducati before Pramac), Vinales (Aprilia), Zarco (Ducati before Pramac)

4th row: Binder (KTM), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

5th row: Bastianini (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas)

6th Row: Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Lecuona (Honda LCR), Di Giannatonio (Ducati Gresini)

7th row: Mir (Honda), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Nakagami (Honda LCR)

8th row: Quartararo (Yamaha).

MotoGP at Silverstone: it’s race day

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual report of the Warm Up and the British Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The last stage of the new MotoGP 2023 format is the traditional Sunday race of the British Grand Prix, which will start at 14:00 Italian time. At Silverstone, the scene of the ninth championship contest of 2023, only one starting driver will be missing, Alex Rins, replaced in the Honda LCR team by Iker Lecuona.

The 10 laps of the Sprint on Saturday – on a damp track – recorded the victory of Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), who preceded Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) to the finish line. Nothing new for the Sunday grand prix, which will keep the traditional number of laps (20) and the classic score (25, 20, 16, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1) and will use the starting grid generated by qualifying.

This morning – at 10:45 Italian time – the Warm Up will start: 10 minutes for a quick test of the set-up and a check of the track conditions in view of the afternoon race.