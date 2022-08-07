The British Grand Prix this year, won in a spectacular way by Pecco Bagnaia on the Silverstone circuit, it was perhaps the most beautiful event – in terms of emotions experienced in the race – of the entire 2022 season, at least so far. After the many criticisms leveled at the premier class of the World Championship for the lack of overtaking and the lack of duels for the victory that lasted until the end of the race, the historic English track offered fans a decidedly different Sunday.

They have seen the overtaking, the comebacks and even the duels until the last corner. Bagnaia and Maverick Viñales skipped right under the checkered flag for success and so did Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargarò for an eighth place which meant a lot for both of them in the world.

The only component that was missing, however, on the Northamptonshire track, was the public. The official figures, released by British colleague Simon Patterson, are in fact emblematic of how the United Kingdom – and probably not only that – is experiencing a period of strong detachment from the world of MotoGP. The overall figure of the public who flocked to Silverstone over the weekend is 100,400 people. This is the third worst weekend of the year, in terms of presences in the stands, after Qatar and Mugello. On Sunday alone, 41,002 fans appeared in the stands: on the day of the race there were fewer fans only in Lusail. This is the worst weekend ever experienced by ‘motorcycle’ Silverstone.

What stands out is above all the contrast with the enormous influx of public that instead had generated Formula 1 in early July. By the weekend of July 1-2-3, when the Circus had landed in Great Britain, it had broken through the wall of 400,000 units. Four times as much as was recorded in these three days. In addition, the Formula 1 tickets were much more expensive than those of the MotoGP. An F1 ticket for the race alone started at 239 pounds, compared to 95 for the World Championship. A sign that it certainly cannot be attributed to the cost of the tickets the disaffection of the Anglo-Saxon public.