MotoGP, Silverstone qualifying: the starting grid
|1st row
|1. Mark Bezzecchi 2:15.359
Ducati
|2.Jack Miller 2:15.629
KTM
|3. Alex Marquez 2:15,771
Ducati
|2nd Row
|4. Francis Bagnaia 2:16.095
Ducati
|5. Augustus Fernandez 2:16.095
KTM
|6. Luke Marines 2:16.152
Ducati
|3rd Row
|7. Jorge Martin 2:16,272
Ducati
|8. Mavericks Vinales 2:16.317
Aprilia
|9. John Zarco 2:16,661
Ducati
|4th row
|10. Brad Binder 2:16.677 KTMs
|11. Frank Morbidelli 2:16.885Yamahas
|12. Alexis I will espargaro 2:17,406
Aprilia
|5th Row
|13. Aeneas Bastianini 2:16,972
Ducati
|14. Marc Marquez 2:17.343 Honda
|15th Pol I will espargaro 2:18.118
KTM
|6th Row
|16. Miguel Oliveira 2:18,264
Aprilia
|17. Iker Lecuona 2:18.833 Honda
|18. Fabius Di Giannantonio 2:19.182
Ducati
|7th Row
|19. Joan Mir 2:19.367
Honda
|20. Raul Fernandez 2:21.128
Aprilia
|21. Takaaki Nakagami 2:22.341
Honda
|8th Row
|22. Fabius Quartararo 2:22,931
Yamaha
MotoGP, Silverstone qualifying: the chronicle
Under the wet Marco Bezzecchi always manages to make a difference. In the conditions that gave him his first pole in MotoGP (Buriram 2022) and his first victory in the top class (Termas de Rio Hondo 2023), the Bez flies to pole position with a time of 2:15.359, trimming almost three tenths off Jack Miller. Alex is also in the front row Marquez (+0.412).
For the rider of the Mooney VR46 team also a fall without consequences, which in fact closes qualifying early under the downpour. Even “Pecco” go to gravel Bagnaia (down with six minutes to go at Brooklands after losing the front) and Luca Marini sixth on the grid. Augusto Fernandez did well (5th), Jorge Martin disappointing – only seventh – and the Aprilias: Maverick Viñales will start eighth, while Aleix Espargaró (dominator of yesterday’s standings) is 12th, two seconds from pole, behind a good Franco Morbidelli.
For an Espargaró who returns to the pits with a bitter taste in his mouth and resentment towards the race directors who allowed qualifying on what he considered an unsafe track, there are those who are even worse off: Enea Bastianini is the first of those excluded in Q1, Marc Marquez (perhaps disturbed by his teammate Joan Mir) starts 14th, while Fabio Quartararo is even last. For the Frenchman – in his worst qualifying of his career – a Q1 interrupted early due to a technical problem.
MotoGP, Silverstone qualifying: live coverage
You can relive qualifying from the British Grand Prix through our LIVE.
The program
Once the starting grid for the two races of the weekend has been defined, the fight for points will begin again in MotoGP: the Sprint is scheduled for 4 pm today, with Marquez and above all Quartararo called to a complex comeback race, while the Ducatisti will have to balance their ambitions classification with the perils of the wet Silverstone track. The Grand Prix will start with the same starting grid tomorrow at 2 pm.
