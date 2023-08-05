MotoGP, Silverstone qualifying: the starting grid

1st row 1. Mark Bezzecchi 2:15.359

Ducati 2.Jack Miller 2:15.629

KTM 3. Alex Marquez 2:15,771

Ducati 2nd Row 4. Francis Bagnaia 2:16.095

Ducati 5. Augustus Fernandez 2:16.095

KTM 6. Luke Marines 2:16.152

Ducati 3rd Row 7. Jorge Martin 2:16,272

Ducati 8. Mavericks Vinales 2:16.317

Aprilia 9. John Zarco 2:16,661

Ducati 4th row 10. Brad Binder 2:16.677 KTMs 11. Frank Morbidelli 2:16.885Yamahas 12. Alexis I will espargaro 2:17,406

Aprilia 5th Row 13. Aeneas Bastianini 2:16,972

Ducati 14. Marc Marquez 2:17.343 Honda 15th Pol I will espargaro 2:18.118

KTM 6th Row 16. Miguel Oliveira 2:18,264

Aprilia 17. Iker Lecuona 2:18.833 Honda 18. Fabius Di Giannantonio 2:19.182

Ducati 7th Row 19. Joan Mir 2:19.367

Honda 20. Raul Fernandez 2:21.128

Aprilia 21. Takaaki Nakagami 2:22.341

Honda 8th Row 22. Fabius Quartararo 2:22,931

Yamaha

MotoGP, Silverstone qualifying: the chronicle

Under the wet Marco Bezzecchi always manages to make a difference. In the conditions that gave him his first pole in MotoGP (Buriram 2022) and his first victory in the top class (Termas de Rio Hondo 2023), the Bez flies to pole position with a time of 2:15.359, trimming almost three tenths off Jack Miller. Alex is also in the front row Marquez (+0.412).

For the rider of the Mooney VR46 team also a fall without consequences, which in fact closes qualifying early under the downpour. Even “Pecco” go to gravel Bagnaia (down with six minutes to go at Brooklands after losing the front) and Luca Marini sixth on the grid. Augusto Fernandez did well (5th), Jorge Martin disappointing – only seventh – and the Aprilias: Maverick Viñales will start eighth, while Aleix Espargaró (dominator of yesterday’s standings) is 12th, two seconds from pole, behind a good Franco Morbidelli.

For an Espargaró who returns to the pits with a bitter taste in his mouth and resentment towards the race directors who allowed qualifying on what he considered an unsafe track, there are those who are even worse off: Enea Bastianini is the first of those excluded in Q1, Marc Marquez (perhaps disturbed by his teammate Joan Mir) starts 14th, while Fabio Quartararo is even last. For the Frenchman – in his worst qualifying of his career – a Q1 interrupted early due to a technical problem.

MotoGP, Silverstone qualifying: live coverage

You can relive qualifying from the British Grand Prix through our LIVE.

The program

Once the starting grid for the two races of the weekend has been defined, the fight for points will begin again in MotoGP: the Sprint is scheduled for 4 pm today, with Marquez and above all Quartararo called to a complex comeback race, while the Ducatisti will have to balance their ambitions classification with the perils of the wet Silverstone track. The Grand Prix will start with the same starting grid tomorrow at 2 pm.