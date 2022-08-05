The recovery of Fabio Quartararo has arrived in the second free practice session of the British MotoGP Grand Prix. The Yamaha rider has lined up everyone, making it clear that on Sunday at Silverstone he will have to deal with him even if he will have to serve a long lap penalty.

The World Championship leader made several passes along the penalty course, improving from time to time, but above all he was the only one capable of breaking the 1’59 “wall, dropping down to 1’58” 946 when he was the time to mount the soft tire to do the time attack. During the shift he had aroused some concern about how he waved his left arm, since in the past he had already suffered from “arm pump” problems, but in reality it was only the presence of the shoulder cam that made his suit a little uncomfortable. . Which then immediately reassured everyone.

Behind him, 154 thousandths off, we find Joan Mir. The Majorcan managed to overturn the hierarchies inside the Suzuki garage, unleashing an excellent 1’59 “100. His partner Alex Rins, on the other hand, retreated to seventh position, probably also because he anticipated the time attack compared to the competition and therefore he had to deal with a track in slightly worse conditions.

The Aprilia also continue to shine, with Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro finishing third and fifth. The rider from Roses, therefore, seems to have started from where he left off in Assen, where he had hit his first podium with the RS-GP, because he pays only 177 thousandths. A little further behind the “captain” Aleix, who is still only 207 thousandths.

Between the two bikes from Noale the best of the Ducatis went to slip, which just like this morning was that of Johann Zarco, fourth at 188 thousandths. However, the fins that appeared on the tail of Enea Bastianini’s Desmosedici GP, which someone has already compared to the crest of a Pokemon, have aroused great interest.

The function should be to clean the flows, but what is certain is that the Gresini Racing rider made a leap forward, because he climbed back to eighth position at 412 thousandths, preceding the other two Ducatis of Jack Miller, also a victim of a crash without consequences at turn 7 (the same point where Darryn Binder also crashed) and Marco Bezzecchi.

The disappointment was instead Pecco Bagnaia, who started the session with a medium tire with which he did not find a good feeling, but then failed to shine even with the soft, closing only 11th and finding himself out of the provisional Q2 at the moment. for only 7 thousandths. In his wake are the other two Ducatis of Luca Marini and Jorge Martin, with the latter also testing the same aerodynamic novelty as Bastianini.

Going back a few positions later, the new exhaust seems to have allowed KTM to take a leap forward, at least with Miguel Oliveira, capable of setting an excellent sixth time at 217 thousandths. On the other hand, it was a disastrous turn for the Hondas: the best of the RC213Vs is even in 14th position with Alex Marquez, trailing 843 thousandths and followed by the two Repsol brands of Stefan Bradl and Pol Espargaro.

Continuing to scroll through the rankings, in 17th position is the second Ducati of Gresini Racing, that of Fabio Di Giannantonio. Instead, it is necessary to reach 19th and 20th place for the two Yamahas of Andrea Dovizioso and Franco Morbidelli, who continue to travel hand in hand with a delay of over a second.