There are two Ducatis ahead of everyone at the end of the first free practice session of the British Grand Prix, which marks the start of the second part of the 2022 MotoGP.

The winner was Johann Zarco, who dropped to 1’59 “893 with his Desmosedici GP branded Prima Pramac Racing. The Frenchman, however, was able to rely on a pair of new tires at the end of the session, because he had previously run into a crashed at turn 7, leaving his first bike at the crash site.

Pecco Bagnaia also ended up on the ground, who lost the front at the very fast turn 4, but this did not prevent him from falling under the two-minute wall, closing at 27 thousandths behind Zarco. We must be honest though and say that it was not a particularly brilliant session for the Reds, who seem to have suffered from the low temperatures and the wind: in fact, in the top 10, in addition to the two already mentioned, there is only that of Jorge Martin in ninth position.

The one who gave the feeling of being in the best position of all, both in terms of the flying lap and in terms of pace, is probably Alex Rins: the Suzuki rider was in the lead for a good part of the session and in the end he finished with a delay of 327 thousandths.

The leader of the World Championship Fabio Quartararo is already paying more than half a second, who took advantage of this session to start taking measures on the route of the long lap penalty that he will have to serve on Sunday. The Frenchman also had a technical problem on his Yamaha, but he was lucky enough because he was already close to the pitlane, so he didn’t waste too much time.

To complete the top 5 there is the first of the Hondas, which is that of Takaaki Nakagami, with the Japanese of the LCR Team who finds himself 555 thousandths from the top, but he managed to make a big difference compared to the other RC213Vs, detaching by about six tenths the official one of Pol Espargaro, which occupies the 11th square.

Following are the two Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, with the two Spanish riders who have worked long enough in pairs. However, even on the Silverstone track the RS-GPs gave the feeling of having the potential to do well. After all, the first podium of the Noale company arrived a year ago on this track.

Eighth time for Joan Mir’s other Suzuki, still waiting to write down his agreement with Honda HRC for 2023, while closing the top 10, and therefore the list of riders who would currently have access to the Q2, there is Brad Binder. The South African debuted a new exhaust on his KTM, quite similar to what Ducati had also tried during the winter tests.

As for the other Italians, you have to go down to 13th place to find Marco Bezzecchi, but Enea Bastianini’s weekend also started quietly, 16th with the Ducati of Gresini Racing. 19th time instead for the other Desmosedici GP of Mooney VR46 with Luca Marini, closely followed by the two Yamahas of Andrea Dovizioso, who does not find a paw the day after the announcement of the retirement, and Franco Morbidelli. 23rd place then for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who pays over two seconds.