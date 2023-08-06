MotoGP, Espargaró’s masterpiece on the last lap

When it seemed that by now we could only surrender to second place, Aleix I will espargaro he pulls off one last space lap, mocking Francesco Bagnaia in the third sector after an exciting wheel-to-wheel and obtaining his second success in his career at Silverstone. The Catalan, who started from 12th place, showed that yesterday’s qualifying had just been a bad day and deserved the victory by showing the best pace on the track. Third Brad Binder, who overtook Miguel Oliveira in the final, who was also very good in mixed conditions and with the rain. Here are their words immediately after the race.

Espargaró’s words

“It was crazy. Even starting from 12th place I always felt very good on the bike. Today was one of the days when you feel invincible, the bike turned well, there was a lot of grip, I had good braking and great stability. My plan was to overtake Bagnaia as well and then go on the breakaway it started to rain and then I told myself it was better to stay calm behind, let ‘Pecco’ open the way for me and try to overtake him on the last lap. However, the last few laps were full of tension, there were many of us on a very slippery track, the last part was rather scary“.

Bagnaia’s words

“It was complicated, I tried to get my head in order to control the race. I tried to push, but we chose the soft front because of the temperature and therefore I was a bit on edge. It was very easy to lose the front with our bike. Then when it started to rain I didn’t know how much to push and where the limit was. It wasn’t an easy weekend and yesterday wasn’t the best day, but today I’m satisfied with second place: it’s a great result“.

Binder’s words

“Today’s race was really complicated. The track is huge, in some sectors it was wet while in others it was dry. It was really difficult to understand how to exploit the traction and in which points to attack the person in front. Hats off to Aleix though, he did a fantastic job. I’m happy with my performance, even though we have a long way to go to get to the podium area“.