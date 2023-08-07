One could almost say that it is no man’s land. Silverstone is undoubtedly a track on which it is difficult to outline the dominance of a MotoGP manufacturer: in the last ten years, in fact, no manufacturer has managed to conquer the top step of the podium for two consecutive editions of the Gran Great Britain Prize. And the same goes for the pilots too.

The latest “back to back” is in fact dated 2012 and 2013 and was written by Jorge Lorenzo and Yamaha. Then, if the manufacturers all took turns with the exception of KTM, without ever conceding an encore, as far as the riders are concerned, the roll of honor has seen a different name succeed each year. On the contrary, since the Grand Prix motorcycle racing started making stops again at Silverstone in 2010, after a parenthesis at Donington that had lasted since 1988, only the Majorcan has managed to win more than once, three if we add the success of the edition inaugural in 2010. However, it must be remembered that two editions of the GP were not held: in 2018 due to the track being impassable due to bad weather and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first to succeed Lorenzo was Marc Marquez, who scored his only MotoGP success in the British Grand Prix in 2014, also giving Honda its second success on the Silverstone track after that of Casey Stoner, who in 2011 he had been the only one capable of opposing Lorenzo’s rule.

In 2015 it was the turn of Valentino Rossi and Yamaha, in what was the last success of the “Doctor” in the run-up to the tenth title, lost in extremis against his teammate Lorenzo. Among other things, on that occasion there was a great Italian hat-trick under the flood, because the Pesaro preceded Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso.

To find another Yamaha-branded success, instead, we need to jump forward seven years, to 2021, when Fabio Quartararo signed the fifth of the five victories that allowed him to bring back to the Iwata manufacturer a riders’ title that it had been missing since 2015 , when it was conquered by the aforementioned Lorenzo several times.

We could almost define the 2016 edition as historic, because it was one of the first times: in fact, Suzuki’s first triumph since its return to MotoGP in 2015, but also the first of Maverick Vinales’ career, took place in one fell swoop. The Hamamatsu manufacturer then struck another blow even after three years, when Alex Rins managed to beat Marquez in the sprint.

We therefore need to get to 2017 to find Ducati’s first success on this track, which however did not seem to bode well for the Italian riders. Even in the case of Andrea Dovizioso, the victory in Albion kept the hope of the world championship alive, but then this was shattered in the last race in the duel with Marquez.

A taboo that fell, however, in 2022, when the second seal of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer arrived, signed by Pecco Bagnaia. For the Turinese it was in fact the second consecutive victory after that of Assen. A result that started to make him believe in the possibility of eliminating the 91-point gap from Quartararo that he had put together after the German GP. Enterprise this time successful, always in Valencia.

The latest manufacturer to join the club is Aprilia, which yesterday achieved its second MotoGP victory with Aleix Espargaro, after the one the Spanish rider had conquered in Argentina in 2022. Silverstone is also the track on which the di Noale obtained his first podium in 2021, always finishing third with Espargaro. Last year, however, Vinales fought for victory in Bagnaia right up to the end. Growth has been constant, so who knows it might not be the RS-GP that breaks the curse of two victories in a row in 2024?

British GP: the roll of honor since returning to Silverstone

Year Pilot Motorcycle 2010 Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha 2011 Casey Stoner Honda 2012 Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha 2013 Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha 2014 Marc Marquez Honda 2015 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2016 Maverick Vinales Suzuki 2017 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2018 Race canceled due to bad weather 2019 Alex Rins Suzuki 2020 GP not held due to COVID-19 2021 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2022 I’m sorry Bagnaia Ducati 2023 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia