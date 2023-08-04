MotoGP Silverstone, the times of the P’s

pos. Pilot Motorcycle Time Detachment Turns 1 TO. I will espargaro Aprilia 1:58.183 – 19 2 j Martin Ducati 1:58,854 +0.671 21 3 b. Binder KTM 1:58,898 +0.715 20 4 m. Vinales Aprilia 1:58,904 +0.721 14 5 j Zarco Ducati 1:58,943 +0.760 18 6 f. Bagnaia Ducati 1:58,973 +0.790 19 7 m. Bezzecchi Ducati 1:59.018 +0.835 19 8 j Miller KTM 1:59.201 +1.018 21 9 L. Marines Ducati 1:59.246 +1.063 19 10 TO. Marquez Ducati 1:59.298 +1.115 21 11 f. Quartararo Yamaha 1:59.425 +1.242 21 12 f. Morbidelli Yamaha 1:59,454 +1.271 20 13 m. Marquez Honda 1:59.455 +1.272 20 14 m. Oliveira Aprilia 1:59.665 +1.482 21 15 AND. Bastianini Ducati 1:59.693 +1.510 21 16 f. Di Giannantonio Ducati 1:59.714 +1.531 21 17 R. Fernandez Aprilia 1:59,726 +1.543 19 18 j Mir Honda 2:00.357 +2.174 19 19 TO. Fernandez KTM 2:00.542 +2.359 22 20 T. Nakagami Honda 2:00.623 +2.440 20 21 P. I will espargaro KTM 2:00.809 +2.626 17 22 THE. Lecuona Honda 2:01.122 +2.939 22

MotoGP Silverstone, the P’s chronicle

The new format concentrates the emotions of the Friday MotoGP in the afternoon: a Silverstone a throbbing P (therefore no longer free practice) takes place, with a track just wet in the finale from the drizzle characteristic of the British track. Command Aleix I will espargarowho sets a super time in the final seconds of practice: the Catalan from Aprilia laps in 1:58.183 and precedes Jorge by almost seven tenths (+0.671) Martin.

From second position down very close times, with Brad Binder in third position, 44 thousandths behind the Prima Pramac Racing rider. The other Aprilia of Maverick Viñales is fourth (+0.721), Johann Zarco and Francesco are also in the top-10 BagnaiaMarco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller, Luca Marini and Alex Marquez. Scary highside at Luffield bend with five minutes to go for the Bez while he tries to put his participation in Q2 in a safe place: the Rimini rider makes his way to the pits with some bruises, but his condition shouldn’t give cause for concern. At around 17.30 he reached the medical center for the necessary checks.

The holidays didn’t lift the performance of Yamaha and Honda: it’s still pitch dark for the Japanese, who will have to sweat the fight for pole through Q1. Fabio Quartararo Marc is 11th, 142 thousandths from qualifying Marquez (still badly hurt in the right ankle due to the falls at the Sachsenring) 13th. Enea is also out of the top 10 Bastianini, only 15th, Pol Espargaró returns to lap for the times that count with a 21st place. However, he will have reason to smile after the ordeal he has experienced since Portimão.

Disaster for Bezzecchi! 😮 He’s crashed on his out lap! He’s at the top but he won’t be able to defend his Q2 position! ⚔️ Thankfully he was up and walking away 👍#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/lAc8AQPmvW — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 4, 2023

The program

The MotoGP is back on track tomorrow at 11.10 with the second free practice session: starting this weekend, in fact, the wording of free practice is associated only with those in the morning on Friday and Saturday. Qualifying will follow suit, with Q1 starting at 11.50 and Q2 at 12.15. Once the starting grid of the two races of the weekend has been defined, the battle will take place for the points: at 4pm tomorrow the Sprint, at 2pm the Grand Prix on Sunday.