by VALERIO BARRETTA

A Bastianini 2.0

Since he set foot in the Silverstone paddock, Enea Bastianini seemed immediately regenerated by the summer break. A break in which the Beast He hasn’t ridden a bike much but he’s thought a lot about the bike: #23 has spent weeks working on himself and on how to improve his qualifying, an aspect that, together with his physical problems, have weighed down his performances in MotoGP. It’s no coincidence that with a clean weekend, #23 has found two victories: thanks to the results at Silverstone, Bastianini has moved to -49 from Martin in the World Championship and can now think big.

Bastianini’s words

“It was difficult because at the beginning I made some mistakes and I found myself a bit behind.“, commented #23 to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP. “I know that the last laps are my most particular phase where I can always push a little more, but it wasn’t easy because Jorge really pushed a lot and ‘Pecco’ the same. Aleix was difficult to overtake, so it was a complicated race, but in the end I had more and the second victory in two days has arrived“.

“I would like to always be this Aeneas. I’m working on myself a bit, I watched the first part of the championship analyzing what I did well and what I did badly. I’ve always seen a great pace in the race and a terrible qualifyingso I knew that was the point I had to improve on. I tried to work mentally more than on the bike, to try not to be caught unprepared. Now I have to continue like this“, he continued.

On the race, #23 added: “I expected to struggle more with a full tank because I couldn’t get past right away and when you’re behind it’s harder to brake. Especially with ‘Pecco’ you risk making mistakes because he brakes so hard. I ended up a bit behind, but lap after lap with the tank emptying I was doing better.then I saw that they too, like me, had some vibrations but I was definitely able to manage them better and win“.