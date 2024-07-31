by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia towards Silverstone

Changing of the guard in motorsport: if in July F1 was the master, now that the Circus is on holiday the MotoGP is back to dictate the law. The iconic Silverstone will welcome back the MotoGP show, at the top of which Francesco returned just before the break BagnaiaThe Ducati rider, who returned early from vacation to take part (and win) in the Race of Champions, is ready to defend his ten-point advantage over Jorge Martin and extend his streak of four consecutive victories.

Bagnaia’s words

“After the Race of Champions we get back to business! During this break I also rested and Now I’m ready to face this second part of the season which will surely be very intense and challenging. I can’t wait for Friday to pick up where we left off.”, these are the words of the two-time MotoGP world champion.

Bastianini’s words

“These three weeks of break were needed, but now I really want to get back on track to start this second part of the season“, added Enea Bastianini.

“In the first nine races of this Championship we have managed to grow steadily. The next few weeks will be very intense, but we will also race on tracks where I usually feel good. Now we have to focus on Silverstone. We will give our best as always and I can’t wait to get on track with the special fairing to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Championship”.