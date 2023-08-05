The torrential rain that fell during qualifying gave respite to the Silverstone track in the afternoon, allowing the MotoGP Sprint of the British Grand Prix to take place regularly. However, it wasn’t an easy race for the protagonists, who found themselves forced to start on rain tyres, but with the asphalt gradually drying out.

In these conditions those riders who have accustomed us to having great sensitivity in the wet came out, even if in this case it was probably also very important to be able to manage the tires in the best possible way up to the end as well as being fast.

And the best of all was Alex Marquez who, albeit in a Sprint, went on to conquer his first victory in the premier class. Thus also allowing Gresini Racing to return to success after the victories of Enea Bastianini in 2022.

The Spanish rider held onto the top positions in the early stages of the race, then during the third lap he took command of operations and never let go until the checkered flag. Indeed, towards the middle of the race he was able to build a margin of about one second which seemed to have made him safe.

It seemed lonely though, because in the final poleman Marco Bezzecchi tried to mend it and almost succeeded, arriving just three tenths away in the final intermediate. In front of him, however, Marquez did not feel the pressure and resisted him very well, achieving a more than deserved success, which demonstrates that the real Alex is not the shadowy one we had seen on the Honda in his first three years in MotoGP.

Also for Bezzecchi second place is precious from a World Championship point of view, because it allows him to recover 9 lengths on a Pecco Bagnaia who has never played a match today: the World Championship leader started badly from the second row, but then gradually lost positions, probably because he was unable to get the tires to work properly, until he finished 14th and thus seeing his advantage over the Mooney VR46 rider drop to just 27 points.

Although the wet track isn’t exactly his favorite condition, today’s Sprint also smiled at Maverick Vinales and at Aprilia, with the rider from Roses who unleashed a good comeback, going on to conquer the lowest step of the podium after being passed under the checkered flag third solo.

That of the RS-GPs was a double comeback, because Aleix Espargaro also moved up from 12th to fifth place overall, also behind the Ducati Pramac of Johann Zarco, a well-known wet-wet specialist. After a great Friday, they are therefore applying for a leading role for tomorrow’s long race, when the track should be dry.

Jorge Martin, sixth, who is now -31 from Bagnaia, also recovers a few points. However, the Ducati Pramac rider from Madrid probably asked too much of his tires in the very early stages of the race and paid for it in the distance. The same goes for Jack Miller too, who crashed to seventh after commanding the race at the start.

The points zone is then completed with the other two KTMs of Augusto Fernandez and Brad Binder, while the other Italian riders are unfortunately all rather delayed: Luca Marini finished 11th and precedes Fabio Di Giannantonio, Enea Bastianini, the aforementioned Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.

The latter’s placement shows how disastrous the race was for the Japanese manufacturers, given that Franco is the leader of his drivers with Yamaha. To find the best of the Hondas, you have to even go down to 17th place occupied by Joan Mir, who arrived at the finish line in front of a Marc Marquez who gave the sensation of having pulled the oars into the boat. A bit like Fabio Quartararo, who only moved up from 22nd on the grid to 21st with his Yamaha.