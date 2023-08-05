Sprint analysis Silverstone

Nice and deserved victory for Alex Marquez in the 10 laps of the Silverstone Sprint. The Spanish rider gave the success to the Gresini team, showing a great feeling on a damp track, taking the lead in the second lap and holding the leadership with confidence until the checkered flag. Always very fast Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), who finished a flawless race in second place and earned 9 points over Bagnaia (Ducati), a great disappointment in the Sprint. The Piedmontese driver has never been competitive and gradually dropped back in the standings up to 14th place, out of the points and 25 seconds behind the winner.

The Aprilias also had a good comeback, with Maverick Vinales climbing up to third place and Aleix Espargarò up to fifth. Fourth and sixth position for the two Ducati Prima Pramacs of Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin. Disappointment for the KTMs, with Jack Miller down to seventh place and Brad Binder unable to recover, who finished ninth. Good Sprint also for Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), eighth.

Outside the points area, many well-known faces. According to Bagnaia, Bastianini (Ducati) finished only 13th. Disaster at Honda and Yamaha. For the Ala Dorata the best classification was Joan Mir (HRC) 17th, almost half a minute behind the leader; desolation for Marc Marquez (HRC) only 18th. For the house of Iwata Morbidelli finished 15th, Quartararo sadly 21st and penultimate.

Bagnaia is always in the lead in the world rankings, with Bezzecchi shortening to -27 and Martin to -31.

Checkered flag for the Silverstone Sprint – Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) wins, Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) is second, Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) is third. Zarco, Aleix Espargarò, Martin, Miller, Augusto Fernandez and Binder are also in the points.



Last lap – Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) enters the tenth lap with a nine-tenth advantage over Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Vinales (Aprilia) third, Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) fourth, Zarco fifth (Ducati Prima Pramac).

Bastianini (Ducati) overtook Bagnaia (Ducati) and is 13th.

Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) conquers the fourth position, passing A.Espargaro (Aprilia).

9/10 – Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) maintains a 1″1 lead over Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Vinales is third, 2″7 from the leader.

8/10 – Miller (KTM) loses two more positions, now seventh. Fifth is now Zarco (Ducati Before Pramac), Martin (Ducati Before Pramac) is sixth.

Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) overtook Bagnaia (Ducati) and is 12th.

Marc Marquez (Honda) is 19th, 23 seconds behind the leader and behind Mir (Honda).

Quartararo (Yamaha) is 21st.

7/10 – Top10 ranking:

1. Alex Marquez

2. Bezzecchi +1.0

3. Vinales +2.5

4. Aleix Espargarò +3.9

5. Miller +4.3

6. Zarco +4.7

7. Martin +5.3

8. Augusto Fernandez +6.6

9. Binder +7.1

10. Marines +9.7.

Bagnaia (Ducati) was passed by Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) and is 12th.

6/10 – Clamoroso, Yamaha and Honda occupy the last six positions: Morbidelli 17th, M.Marquez 18th, Mir 19th, Nakagami 20th, Quartararo 21st, Lecuona 22nd.

Always leader Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), second Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Third place went to Vinales (Aprilia), who passed Miller (KTM).

5/10 – We are halfway through the Sprint. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) put 1″ between himself and the first of his pursuers, Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). The Aprilias of Vinales and A.Espargaro are in good shape, fourth and fifth, in pursuit of Miller (KTM), third.

4/10 – Top10 ranking:

1. Alex Marquez

2. Bezzecchi +0.5

3. Miller +1.1

4. Vinales +1.3

5. Martin +1.9

6. Aleix Espargarò +2.2

7. A. Fernandez +2.5

8. Zarco +3.2

9. Binder +3.7

10. Marines +3.9.

Bagnaia behind him, eleventh at +6.3 from the leader. Marc Marquez is only 15th, Bastianini 16th, Quartararo 21st.

3/10 – Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) is therefore first, ahead of Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Miller (KTM), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Vinales (Aprilia). The group is very compact.

2/10 – The leading positions are reshuffled. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) is the new leader after a great first lap, but Miller (KTM) takes back the first position. Third is Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), fourth Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), fifth Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas).

Bagnaia (Ducati) is 12th, ahead of Marc Marquez (Honda) and Bastianini (Ducati). Last Quartararo (Yamaha).

These early stages are very fluid, Alex Marquez overtakes three times in just a few corners and gets in front of everyone. Second is now Bezzecchi.

Departure – Traffic lights off, the Silverstone Sprint starts! – Bezzecchi starts well and takes the lead, then Miller, Alex Marquez, Augusto Fernandez. Bagnaia is seventh.

Miller passes Bezzecchi, is first. A. Fernandez and Martin pass Alex Marquez for third and fourth place. Cautious start Bagnaia, now ninth.

The reigning champ has had a terrible first lap! 🤯 He’s down to 12th as @jackmilleraus leads! 🚀#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/zGzGWFVysi — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 5, 2023

16.00 – Off to the reconnaissance lap of the Silverstone Sprint. There will be 10 laps scheduled for the 22 MotoGP riders.

15.54 – The drivers seem to have chosen for the most part the double Medium wet tyre, given the treacherous wet conditions.

15.50 – The track is not yet slick, but it is probable that the classic dry streak could form during the race. No water rises in the formation lap made by the riders to reach the starting grid. The Race Direction declared a wet race, which means that – if they deem it appropriate – the riders could change bikes to slicks.

Time to head to the grid! 💨 Things are drying but it’s still wet enough on the track for wet tires for now! 💦#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/1huoA9w87X — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 5, 2023

15.45 – Fifteen minutes at the start of the Sprint of the British Grand Prix of Silverstone in the MotoGP class. The track is always wet, even at the moment it doesn’t rain.

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 194

2. Martin (Ducati Before Pramac) 159

3. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 158

4. Binder (KTM) 114

5. Zarco (Ducati Before Pramac) 109

6. Marini (Ducati VR46) 98

7. Miller (KTM) 79

8. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 77

9. Quartararo (Yamaha) 64

10. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) 63.

The starting grid of the race

1st row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Miller (KTM), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

2nd row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Marini (Ducati VR46)

3rd row: Martin (Ducati before Pramac), Vinales (Aprilia), Zarco (Ducati before Pramac)

4th row: Binder (KTM), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

5th row: Bastianini (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas)

6th Row: Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Lecuona (Honda LCR), Di Giannatonio (Ducati Gresini)

7th row: Mir (Honda), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Nakagami (Honda LCR)

8th row: Quartararo (Yamaha).

MotoGP at Silverstone: it’s time for the Sprint

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual report of the Sprint of the British Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The main novelty of the 2023 World Championship is the introduction of the Sprint to Saturday afternoon, announced in August 2022. It is a fast race that will last half as many laps – rounded down if odd – compared to the traditional Sunday race. At Silverstone the drivers will be called to complete 10 rounds, for which they will have a quantity of fuel equal to 12 litres. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will go towards the general classification. The starting grid of the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions which took place this morning, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled on Sunday afternoon.

It will start at 16:00 Italian time.