The Mugello tests in recent days have left not only positive sensations, but also consequences: Michele Pirro has announced on his social channels that he has repaired a dislocated shoulder due to a fall. However, the unexpected won’t prevent him from being on the grid for the MotoGP race, scheduled in two weeks on the Tuscan track.

The injury was confirmed by the Ducati test rider himself, who made it known through his social profiles. As Pirro explains, a crash at Arrabbiata 2 on the first of the two days of testing dislocated his right shoulder, as well as several bruises. Taken to the medical centre, his shoulder was promptly fixed and he was back on track on the second day.

“Hi Guys, yesterday at Mugello I had a bad crash at Arrabbiata 2”, writes Pirro in the post on Instagram in which he recounts the episode. “I dislocated my right shoulder and various bruises, but thanks to the circuit’s Medical Center and the guys from the Modena Polyclinic, headed by Doctor Cattani and Porcellini, and with the help of the physiotherapist, today I was able to get on track. I wanted to reassure you that in 2 weeks I’ll be there at the Italian GP in Mugello. Thanks to EVERYONE for the messages of support”, continues the rider, who concludes with a “Forza Ducati”.

At Ducati, therefore, we can breathe a sigh of relief: Pirro, in fact, is on the entry list for the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, which he will contest as a wild card over the weekend from 9 to 11 June. The Rossa of Borgo Panigale will rediscover its complete line-up, with Enea Bastianini ready to return after a long absence due to a fractured scapula in Portimao. Pecco Bagnaia will also be there despite the fracture of the talus sustained in the accident with Maverick Vinales at Le Mans.