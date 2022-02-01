Maverick Vinales joined the rookies and test drivers on the second day of the MotoGP Shakedown in Sepang and it showed. Taking advantage of the concessions available to Aprilia, the Spanish rider gave himself the first 49 laps of his 2022 and lined up everyone with a time of 1’59 “833.

Vinales also had the RS-GP 2022 available in his garage, but he worked hard above all in the saddle of 2021, evidently to continue the apprenticeship process started in the final races of last year, because we must not forget that it is his first MotoGP with the V-engine after many years with an in-line four-cylinder. However, he made the time trial just a few minutes from the end with the new bike.

Maverick was the only one capable of breaking the two-minute wall, ahead of Michele Pirro by more than seven tenths, who also today alternated at the helm of two different Ducatis: one that featured the 2021 aerodynamic package and the other with the more updated one. , completing 56 laps in total and focusing on long runs at race time.

The palm of best rookie today instead went to Marco Bezzecchi, author of a notable improvement compared to yesterday. The driver of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team has lowered his reference by more than a second, with a best of 2’00 “734 in the best of his 40 laps.

The rider from Romagna just got ahead of Raul Fernandez, who instead practically “copied” yesterday’s time trial in 2’00 “819, completing 55 laps with his KTM Tech3. All of them, however, took a step forward in this second day. , because Remy Gardner has also improved by seven tenths with the second KTM of Tech3 and Darryn Binder by nine tenths with the Yamaha RNF, with respectively 43 and 48 laps under his belt.

Sylvain Guintoli also slipped in front of the two rookies, who lapped in 2’01 “102 with his Suzuki, completing 56 laps. Honda 2022 after having deserted the first day due to the non-arrival of his RC213V after the Jerez test.

Today the bike of one of the two riders was made available to him, but the curious thing is that Pol Espargaro also had to give him the clothing, because the German’s was still stuck together with the bike. In the end there were 51 laps of the former Moto2 world champion, who lapped in 2’01 “361.

The other testers, led by Mika Kallio, last to go under the wall of 2’02 “with his KTM, complete the classification, ahead of Lorenzo Savadori’s Aprilia and the Japanese test riders of Aprilia. Dani Pedrosa was also there with the KTM, but just like yesterday on the Spanish rider’s RC16 the transponder was not mounted.

We have not yet mentioned Fabio Di Giannantonio, but the reason is very simple: the Gresini Racing driver was forced to desert this second day of the Shakedown, because he had stomach problems that prevented him from resting and therefore the team from Faenza opted. for the sake of prudence, hoping to be able to get him back on the saddle tomorrow.