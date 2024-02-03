Adverse weather affected the final day of the shakedown in Malaysia, but before the rain, Hurricane Pedro Acosta hit Sepang. The rookie closed the three-day test reserved for test drivers, rookies and starters with concessions with the best time and signed a 1'58”189. The reference of the GasGas standard bearer is just seven tenths away from the track record, which belongs …Continue reading
#MotoGP #Shakedown #Sepang #Day #hurricane #Acosta #rain
Diogo Jota revealed how the Liverpool squad reacted to the departure of Jürgen Klopp
Diogo Jota admitted he and his Liverpool team-mates were “shocked” by the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave the club...
Leave a Reply