The second day of the MotoGP Shakedown in Sepang was probably not the most useful for the test riders present and for rookie Augusto Fernandez. Rain fell on the Malaysian track for most of the morning and the clouds slowed down the drying of the asphalt, leaving just under a couple of hours for the teams to work on the slick tyres.

Just like on the opening day, the fastest was Cal Crutchlow, who in the final part of the session managed to get down to a time of 2’02″079 astride the M1 indicated as Test 3 (the Iwata manufacturer has three bikes on which the Japanese Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Kohta Nozane also alternate in addition to the British).

Behind him, trailing by more than half a second, we find Michele Pirro, credited with a 2’02″598. The Apulian rider today also experimented with aerodynamics on the Ducati, on which an unprecedented fairing appeared as regards the design of the lower, on which there was a concept similar to the Aprilia step and instead lacked the now characteristic air duct of the Desmosedici GP.

In third position is the aforementioned Fernandez, who continues his apprenticeship with the new category. It is important for the Moto2 world champion to have had the opportunity to ride his RC16 in the wet too and at the end of the day the gap from Crutchlow’s best time was just under seven tenths.

Continuing to scroll down the standings, the fourth position is occupied by Lorenzo Savadori’s Aprilia, which in these two days has led to the debut of some interesting aerodynamic concepts. In particular, the ducts that appeared on the fairing of the RS-GP, which as a concept want to reproduce those of the S-duct seen on the Ferrari F1 in 2008, which we have already discussed separately. The Noale-based test driver finished with a 2’02″948 which puts him 869 thousandths off the pace.

The top 5 is completed by Jonas Folger’s KTM, who is using these days to resume measures for the category, in such a way as to be able to make himself useful for development as soon as possible. However, it must be said that once again we don’t have Dani Pedrosa’s official feedback available, as his RC16 is not equipped with a transponder, so he does not appear in the standings. At the moment, therefore, it is difficult to try to weigh the potential of the Austrian bike.

And it’s even more difficult to try to do it with the Honda, because Stefan Bradl only rode while the track was still wet. The German test rider completed around thirty laps astride the RC213V, but his best was a 2’13″419 which was decidedly far from the best references made today.

