Monday 31 January the season on the track of the MotoGP class will officially begin, with the traditional one shakedown at the Sepang International Circuit, in Malaysia. The tests will continue until Wednesday 2 February included, from 10 am to 6 pm local time (3 am and 11 am Italian time), and they will see all the houses on the starting grid turn. The tests will be entrusted to novices of the premier category, to become familiar with the new bikes, and therefore Raul Fernandez (KTM Tech3), Remy Gardner (KTM Tech3), Darryn Binder (Yamaha WithU), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) and Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Then present i testers of all the manufacturers, namely Michele Pirro (Ducati), Katsuyuki Nakasuga (Yamaha), Kohta Nozane (Yamaha), Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha), Stefan Bradl (Honda), Sylvain Guintoli (Suzuki), Takuya Tsuda (Suzuki), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia), Mika Kallio (KTM), Dani Pedrosa (KTM). Finally, the official Aprilia riders, by virtue of the concessions that the Noale house can enjoy, and therefore Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales the engines are already warming up.

The other 17 riders in the premier class will become familiar with the new bikes on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th February, again on the Malaysian circuit of Sepang.