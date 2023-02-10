If during the Shakedown it had taken a good three days to start seeing noteworthy times, it must be said that the first day of the MotoGP collective tests in Sepang got off to a strong start immediately, bringing the bar to just over a second from the Malaysian track record.

Ducati reminded everyone that there is a reason they dominated last season, because at 2 pm, therefore halfway through the session, there are three 2023 version Desmosedici GPs ahead of everyone. The fastest is the holder of the track record, or Jorge Martin, who set a time of 1’58″737.

However, the two riders from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer are not far away, because the world champion Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini follow him at a distance of 120 and 249 thousandths respectively, and are therefore the only ones to have broken the 1’59” barrier in addition to the Spanish of Prima Pramac Racing.

However, the Aprilias have also started off on the right foot. Evidently the “roughing out” work done by test rider Lorenzo Savadori in recent days has borne fruit, because Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro occupy fourth and fifth positions, separated by about half a second with their RS-GPs.

In sixth position is another of the most eagerly awaited riders, namely Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion has finally recovered almost 100% from his arm injury and now it’s up to Honda to give him a bike to match. It cannot be said that he is not trying them all, given that there are four different RC213Vs in the Cervera rider’s garage and Marc has paid off for now with a 1’59″424. Newcomer Joan Mir, on the other hand, is further behind in 14th , which instead has only two motorcycles available.

Continuing to scroll down the standings, we find three more Ducatis, this time in the 2022 version, with Luca Marini ahead of the Gresini Racing tandem made up of newcomer Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The top 10 is then completed by Augusto Fernandez’s GasGas, who therefore seems to have made the most of the opportunity to get on track in the Shakedown, being the only rookie of the season.

For the moment, therefore, the Yamahas seem quite distant: remembering that this year there will be only two M1s, the best for now occupies 15th place with Franco Morbidelli, over 1″3 away. Vice-world champion Fabio Quartararo is instead slower by a couple of tenths and even finds himself 18th and this morning he tested the new aerodynamics.The KTMs were just ahead, with Brad Binder who brought the RC16 to 12th position, also 1″3 behind. Also noteworthy is a crash without consequences for Pol Espargaro at turn 12.

Now we’ll have to see how the day goes, because shortly after 2 pm local time the rain started falling on the track and at this moment, in fact, the bikes are all stopped in the pits.