Luca Marini And Marco Bezzecchi centered on the momentary access to Q2 of the Malaysian GP which takes place this weekend in Sepang. Thanks to the excellent times signed in PL1, the drivers of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team are respectively in ninth and tenth place in the combined of the day despite the rain in PL2. Able to keep pace with the strongest players, Marini closes with a good 2’00.733 (2’09.825 in PL2, P10 ed), has the two-minute barrier within reach and is just over a second from the very first (Binder, 1’59.479 ed). In the wake of his teammate, despite a crash at the start of the session this morning, Bezzecchi with a lap time of 2’00.767 and satisfied with the progress made in the wet in the afternoon (2’09.992 in PL2, P13 ed).

Luca Marini: “A good Friday: we rode in both dry and wet conditions and this is positive considering that we are in Malaysia, a country with sudden changes in weather. I feel strong in both conditions even if I can still improve in some points. We work on the electronics to make the bike run better and hopefully tomorrow for good weather. The choice on the tire for the race is still open and we need to do kilometers in the dry to decide“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “Not a perfect start in PL1 with the crash right at the start of the session, but then some good sensations and a significant lap time. In PL2 we lapped in the wet: not bad, I needed a turn like this because in the last few GPs we struggled in these conditions and we had to try some new solutions. I hope for good weather for tomorrow to be able to work well on the race pace “.