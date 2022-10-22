The weather had created a good opportunity for Pecco Bagnaia, but the Ducati rider was unable to exploit it. Rain was expected for the third free practice session in Malaysia, which instead took place in dry conditions, giving the World Championship leader the chance to improve on the 11th place with which he ended Friday.

Instead, the first big twist of the weekend is that the Ducati rider will have to go through Q1, among other things finding himself eliminated having set the same time to the thousandth of Franco Morbidelli, who undoubtedly put his hand in it, forcing him to turn off the gas. on the first lap of his last attempt, when he proceeded slowly in trajectory (maneuver for which he also ended up under investigation).

On the decisive lap, Pecco was three tenths ahead at T2, but he demanded too much of his Desmosedici GP and lay down at the exit of turn 7. A situation that at that moment did not seem dramatic, given that he was still in the very first positions, but which has become so under the checkered flag, when almost all the pilots involved in the time attack have improved, relegating him to 11th place and then to Q1. With the three challengers in the title race who will all be directly in Q2.

The paradox is that for Ducati the performances of FP3 were very good, because they occupy three of the first four positions: the fastest was Jorge Martin, who even dropped to 1’58 “583, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi by 189 thousandths. fourth position then there is Luca Marini, who pays 223 thousandths, but the performance of Enea Bastianini, sixth, is also good.

Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia also entered the Desmosedici GP, with the RS-GPs finding their paw at just the right moment, because Aleix Espargaro also put a patch on a troubled weekend so far, managing to claw an important one ninth position.

In Q2 there are also both Suzukis, with Joan Mir fifth and Alex Rins eighth, but above all there is Fabio Quartararo, who thanks to the seventh time will face qualifying in a position ahead of his rival in the title race, who will face a particularly complicated Q1.

In fact, Bagnaia will have to deal with the other two Ducatis of Johann Zarco and Jack Miller, who finished 12th and 14th, but also with a nice cat to peel like Marc Marquez, who had chosen him as a hook for the last run. , but he saw both his laps ruined by Morbidelli and by Pecco’s crash, thus finding himself 16th. Without forgetting the two KTMs of Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, 13th and 15th respectively.

In addition to that of Bagnaia, there were numerous crashes that characterized this FP3, fortunately all without consequences: at turn 8, Raul Fernandez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, 18th, finished down. On the other hand, a slip at turn 4 for Remy Gardner, but Cal Crutchlow also went to the ground, only 19th after being the fastest in yesterday’s wet FP2. Pol Espargaro even incidents two, at turn 15 and turn 1, with the Honda rider who will also have to serve a penalty of three positions on the grid for irresponsible driving against Zarco committed in yesterday’s FP1.