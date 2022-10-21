The weekend of the Malaysian Grand Prix, which returns to the MotoGP calendar after three years of absence, opened with a dry track and offering some surprises, because at the top of the list of times in the first free practice session there are not exactly the most anticipated names.

To realize this, it is enough to see that the fastest was Brad Binder, author of a 1’59 “479 with his KTM. The South African is one of those who have mounted a new tire in the final, even if in his case it is of a second average and not a soft one, but it must be said that he was favored by the hook of a Marc Marquez who still seemed in excellent shape.

The eight-time world champion carried out aerodynamic tests on his Honda, but in the final he placed a 1’59 “623 with the soft tire at the rear, finishing in third place, also behind Alex Rins’ Suzuki , also very fast in Sepang after the good victory last Sunday at Phillip Island Good overall for the GSX-RR, because Joan Mir also finished fifth, albeit 472 thousandths of a second behind.

Among those who tried the soft tire in the final there is also Enea Bastianini, who with the fourth time was the best among the Ducati riders, confirming the good feeling of the GP21 on this track. The Gresini Racing rider was also the fastest among the riders who are mathematically still in contention for the title.

Among the two most accredited contenders, the fastest was Fabio Quartararo, at the end seventh, also behind the Ducati of the Prima Pramac Racing entrusted to Jorge Martin. The Yamaha rider, however, gave the feeling that he was already in a very good pace level, having led the group until the time attack began, when he instead continued to work with the used tire, closing at just over a second.

Instead, we need to go down to 11th place to find the leader Pecco Bagnaia, who at the moment would be forced to go from Q1 for just 3 thousandths and finds himself behind the trio of Ducati made up of Fabio Di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, author of a crash without consequences at turn 1.

The Piedmontese made a change that did not give the desired results towards the middle of the session, then he went back with the setting, but he continued to work with used tires and the positive indication, however, is that his 2’00 “770 has arrived. right at the last of the 15 laps covered with the same rear. Among other things, immediately after exiting the pits for the last run there was also a misunderstanding with Maverick Vinales, 19th, but both had just started again , therefore Pecco should not risk penalties.

It was a particularly troubled session for Aleix Espargaro instead. On a track where during the winter tests Aprilia had made it clear that it was a well-born bike, the Spaniard is even in 20th position, but it must be said that he managed to complete just 5 laps. Before him he ran into a crash at turn 9, then a warning came on on his second RS-GP that forced him to remain in the pits for the rest of the session.

In general, however, it was a positive session for the guys from our home, who are all included in the top 12 positions, because even Franco Morbidelli is immediately in the wake of Pecco Bagnaia and in turn at the moment would be out of Q2 by just 4 thousandths with the second official Yamaha. Lastly, Darryn Binder’s crash on turn 4 should also be noted, this again fortunately without consequences for the South African driver.