There have been many rivalries in motorsport in recent decades, but few have taken on the characteristics of the one between Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez. A rivalry that was born in the form we know today from an well-known episode, the contact at Sepang 2015 in which the Doctor lost his chances of obtaining the tenth world title. From Rossi’s point of view, Marquez – both at Phillip Island and Malaysia – raced against him and not for himself, racing in the first laps of Sepang with the sole purpose of slowing him down.

That low-speed crash is an episode that still makes MotoGP enthusiasts argue today. Marquez did not back down, and indeed raised: “I remember that Valentino came to the press conference in Sepang with the list of race lap times. It didn’t make sense, it’s as if they told me that on Sunday I overtook as long as I wanted but I didn’t want to overtake Rins. From 22 and how it went, yes, I would do the same thing again and I would not behave differently“, The Spaniard said to his compatriots AS. “I simply fought in a race, maybe more than normal in the early laps, but Rossi did too. Neither had more speed than the other, but they fought for a few laps until one of the two lost his temper. I think Valentino would handle it in another way, in the end it was he who lost his temper“.

“We haven’t had any contacts since Valentino retired, and I don’t want them anymore. Years go by, I want it less and less and I don’t care about it anymore“, Added Marquez, who then returned to the elements that led to that contact. “If I had wanted to favor Lorenzo, I would not have passed him at turn ten at Phillip Island (race then won by Marquez in an incredible last lap, ed.). And at Sepang I couldn’t stretch on Rossi, I didn’t have more. But I repeat, for what was created over the weekend, for what I felt before going to the grid, I would have behaved in the same way and I would have managed the race in the same way. In the end, I don’t know if this story has attracted more people. When there is a controversy in a sport, it makes more news and people get interested and wonder what’s going on. I’m not saying it changed, because I don’t know if it happened before, but the boos on the podium and the cheers for the accidents are a truth and there was one person who could have stopped them but didn’t want to“.