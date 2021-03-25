The last time Qatar turned on its lights to kick off the season with the entire World Cup caravan, no one could foresee what was to come. The absence of MotoGP at the opening event just one year later, a pandemic that would interrupt the season for about four months, conditioning the rest of the calendar and the last appearance on the asphalt of figures that have gone down in the history of the World Cup, have been some of the most relevant details that have affected the orbit of a championship that little by little tries to recover normality.

The first step for this will be launch the course with all the teams in full … but with a great absence among the pilots: that of Marc Márquez. The ilerdense continues to weigh down the humerus injury he suffered at the MotoGP premiere last season in Jerez due to complications, and he will not be part of the main class grid in any of the two races that will be held in Losail, at least … But although its absence is the most notorious within the category, the curious thing is that none of the three drivers who last visited the podium in Qatar will be back on track for this premiere.

Besides Marc, they were Dovizioso (1st) and Crutchlow (3rd) who completed the ‘drawer’ during the 2019 edition. Although the pilot of the brand of Golden Wing They are expected to return sooner rather than later in the fight for the championship, the reality that the other two protagonists of the last Qatar GP that MotoGP held is very different, but at the same time similar for them. His goodbye has not meant a complete break with the championship. Both the Italian and Cal will continue to make their way into the orbit of the World Cup, now under the role of testers at Aprilia and Yamaha respectively.

What has happened with Jorge Lorenzo? That race in Losail was, without knowing it at the time since an exciting stage at Repsol Honda was beginning, the last one that would compete as a pilot before preparing his return to Yamaha under the role with which Crutchlow has been fulfilling since this season. The Spaniard had something to prove, but he stayed halfway. “Now my goal is to have fun,” he said on the day of his retirement and after a very complicated season that was already predicted from the first race, in which said goodbye with three MotoGP titles in his backpack and the pleasure of having achieved them in a golden generation for motorcycling in which he faced figures such as Casey Stoner, Marc Márquez or Valentino Rossi.

There will be unknowns

The latter now faces his 25th year in a championship where you intend to continue for at least two more seasons, but in which it will only continue if in the middle of the season it continues to have the feeling of being competitive, in front of the new generations that arrive. Jorge Martín, Enea Bastianini and the brother of the nine-time champion, Luca Marini, will be the ones who fight for the award for best debutant of a crucial year for Joan Mir. For the second consecutive year, the “all against Márquez” catchphrase is once again put aside, and now the Balearic will have to show his status as champion was not pure chance.

The risk of COVID-19 that weighed down and threatened the entire season before the World Cup caravan has been reduced to a minimum after a massive vaccination of paddock staff who, at the pilot level, have only been rejected by Zarco and Nakagami, and now comes the turn of the new normal. Overcome goodbyes and absences in front of a stage prepared to raise the curtain, the spotlights of Losail are now ready to illuminate new protagonists and start a season that is presented with many unknowns, but the same emotion as always: Despite the changes, MotoGP will always be synonymous with spectacle.