On Prime Video in February, the film on the Spanish champion, following his desire to return to victory after the fracture in Jerez, the subsequent ordeal and the hard recovery: here the preview teaser

A documentary to discover the true side of Marc Marquez. It will be in five parts and will give spectators from all over the world the chance to discover the truest and most hidden side of the Spanish champion in the worst moment of his career: the injury in Jerez 2019 and the three seasons of sacrifices, injuries, surgeries and rehabilitations faced by the eight-time world champion. Marc Marquez ALL IN, this is the name of the documentary, will be visible from February 2023 in more than 200 countries around the world on Prime Video, with the production of Fast Brothers in collaboration with Red Bull Media House, TBS and Dorna: below the trailer .

The film follows Marquez's sacrifices in his move to Madrid to continue his recovery and then return to MotoGP in 2022, with an enormous effort which however is not enough. Problems with his injured arm continue to plague him, leaving him with another choice: another surgery and another long recovery process, and with no guarantee that he will be able to return to the MM93 that broke records and changed the DNA of the motorcycle world championship.

With Marc Marquez ALL IN fans around the world will now be able to see exactly what it takes to win eight World Championships and still be hungry for more, with a unique look at a champion who longs to return, not just to competition, but to victory. It can be done? The first answer to that question will be revealed on 26 March 2023 at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve when the number 93 tackles next season's opening Portuguese GP, looking to remind the grid, the world and himself why he went 'all in' for first place.