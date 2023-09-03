The Catalan Grand Prix started with a bang, in the truest sense of the word. At the first braking point there was a maxi-racing event that involved five riders, even if the red flag came for a subsequent incident involving world leader Pecco Bagnaia.

Everything was started by Enea Bastianini, who pushed inside the first corner and ended up touching the rear of Johann Zarco’s other Ducati. All this gave life to a carom that involved the beauty of five Desmosedici GPs: in addition to those already mentioned, those Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio also ended up in the air.

In this first dynamic, fortunately, almost no one was hurt (only Bastianini went to the medical center with a sore finger). Unfortunately, the worst was yet to come though, because at the exit of turn 2 Bagnaia lost the rear of his Ducati and went flat on its wheels just as he was leading the group.

The reigning world champion found himself in the middle of the track and the riders following him did everything possible to try and avoid him, but Brad Binder unfortunately ran over his leg. Subsequent images showed Pecco conscious, but rather in pain on the ground, so race direction could do nothing but display the red flag.

Bagnaia was rescued at the scene of the accident and subsequently taken to the Medical Center, from which news on his condition is expected. Also because it is clear that an injury could greatly complicate the race for the title for the Ducatista, even if with this type of dynamic things could have ended even much worse.

In the meantime, Race Direction has announced that the race will restart over a distance of 23 laps, one less than originally planned. The pitlane will reopen at 14:21 for a quick restart procedure and in the meantime Bastianini, found guilty of the accident, has been punished with a long lap penalty.