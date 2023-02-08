Aprilia was probably the one that amazed the most in the three days of the MotoGP Shakedown at Sepang. Not for performance, also because everyone remained fairly buttoned-up and far from the Malaysian track record, but for the innovations introduced on the RS-GP.

Test rider Lorenzo Savadori worked hard, checking that everything was in order on the bikes of the two owners, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, who will be in action from Saturday, but he also led to the debut of the new aerodynamic solutions. One of which, the blowing inside the fairing, is even inspired by Formula 1 and therefore seems destined to set a precedent like the “step” introduced last year.

At the end of the three days, the rider from Romagna took stock of the an interview given to GPOne.com colleagues and the sensations seem to have been quite positive.

“I missed getting on the bike, then we brought six bikes here, so a lot of work but nice. Above all, we did a job for Aleix and Maverick, I used the bikes with configurations for them,” said Savadori.

“We tried a lot of things, in Noale they worked a lot and we brought several new things here. The weather slowed us down a bit, but we rode a lot all the same”, he added.

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Dorna

There is a lot of curiosity on the part of the owners to get on the new RS-GP, but it couldn’t be otherwise, given the numerous new features already seen in this first outing.

“They write to me often. Aleix is ​​here, very excited and motivated, Maverick is too. They’re curious, the new bike is better, it’s a step forward compared to the 2022. We have prepared them, now it’s their turn to get on it”.

Looking to himself, Savadori made no secret that he would have liked the opportunity to ride more than planned at Noale, even if Aprilia’s wild card plan will allow him to do a slightly different job than usual.

“Unfortunately for me as a rider, I’ll only do three wild cards: they should be Mugello, Assen and the Red Bull Ring, three tracks where we don’t test. My goal is to race in MotoGP with Aprilia tomorrow, so I want to lose my attitude” .

“When you can prepare for the GP by doing tests there, I’m not saying it helps, but riding on tracks where you never ride, getting in and pushing straight away is an attitude that a rider needs. It won’t be easy, but we preferred to do it that way.” , he concluded.

This is just a small appetizer of the Italian pilot’s interview, if you want to read it in full, all you have to do is click here.

