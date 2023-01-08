In 2023 MotoGP will make its debut in Kazakhstan and India, but the ‘turn’ towards the East will most likely soon see another country materialize in constant ascent as regards the international motorsport scene. let’s talk aboutSaudi Arabiawhich has been hosting the Dakar for years and has also been included in the F1 calendar since 2021 with the aim of also entering the World Rally Championship starting from 2024.

On the occasion of the Misano Grand Prix Carmelo Ezpeleta met the large delegation of the Saudi Federation led by the prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal – president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation who grew up in Europe and graduated from the University of London in political science – who has begun negotiations to obtain a stage on the MotoGP calendar.

Saudi Arabia’s plan is to compete on the circuit in the futuristic city of Neom which should be built in 2025 (the track, however, would not be ready before 2030). As reported by the German newspaper Speedweek. com Dorna has therefore opened up the possibility of waiting for the construction of the circuit in the Neom region, but in the meantime it underlined that a stage in 2024 on another permanent circuitbut with lower implementation times and costs, it is a viable hypothesis to start racing in Saudi Arabia as early as next year. “Saudi interest is shockingly high”said Dorna Sport number one Carmelo Ezpeleta.

The circuit of Jeddah to host the F1 it was built in nine months and therefore it is not utopian to imagine the possible construction from scratch of a track for 2024 also because, as underlined by Prince Khalid himself, Saudi Arabia’s intention is to acquire infrastructures to grow the national motorsport movement in order to have drivers capable of aiming for the conquest of the world championship by 2040.