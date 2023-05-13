He had been waiting for this moment since the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, but he had to wait almost two years to get back on the top step of the podium: Jorge Martin triumphed in the Sprint at Le Mans, once again savoring the joy of passing under the checkered flag first .

Even if the result of the short race is not included in the palmarès, this result is important for the Pramac team rider to find again the good sensations that led him to become one of the great favorites right from his MotoGP debut. Ready, go, the Spaniard manages to impose himself even on the reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia, imposing a pace that is impossible for anyone to reach.

With the victory of the Sprint, Martin’s hunger ends, and he finally manages to dispel the myth of the drinking race. In fact, just when it was announced it was thought that the Spaniard was one of the great favourites, given his effectiveness on the flying lap. He had to wait until the fifth round, but in the end “Martinator” prevailed: “I did some good Sprint races, but today the feeling was to prepare for tomorrow’s race. I also thought about using the hard front, luckily I didn’t put it! I didn’t expect to win, I thought I was in the top four or five, but I made a good start right behind Pecco. I saw that he had some problems in Turn 3, so I thought ‘let go of the brakes and try to make the pace’”.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It wasn’t all easy for Martin, however: “But the dashboard still didn’t fit, so I didn’t know the times. Something like this is difficult for a rider, but I still saw the gap and this was important. I tried to be clean, keep the pace and then took the gap. In the last two laps I really enjoyed myself because having that gap I was able to enjoy the moment”.

The victory in the Sprint is unexpected, but it’s certainly good training for tomorrow’s long race, which will be more tiring: “Tomorrow will be a very long race, even today I tried to recover very quickly. Even tomorrow, if I fail and I’m there, fourth, fifth, there’s time because the race is very long. Now I’m calm, for two or three laps I pushed, not like it was a time attack, but enough, especially under braking. Tomorrow I certainly have to stay a little calmer, because with the soft in front we find it a bit more difficult to finish. The last five or six laps will be tough, so you have to save money, but it will be like this for everyone. We hope to achieve a similar result, the podium will be tomorrow’s goal”.