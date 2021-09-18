Bagnaia on pole with record, Miller at his side and Quartararo in 3rd place: qualifying at Misano was an exact copy of those at Aragon a week ago. Which bodes well for Pecco, who arrived at his home GP galvanized by the Spanish victory and did not do anything wrong, remaining frozen even when Marquez stuck to him to steal his wake.

«This is a track where I feel very comfortable. I felt great from the first free practice session, we worked well and I can keep a good pace »commented the Piedmontese thinking about tomorrow’s race. «Now I call him Giotto so well he does the curves» smiled Gigi Dall’Igna, general manager of Ducati Corse who can only celebrate seeing 4 Desmosedici in the first 5 places. Because after Quartararo (who crashed at the first corner in his last attempt) there are the two Pramacs of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, who got the better of Pol Espargaró’s Honda, who put his teammate Marquez in the third row, finished ashore in an attempt to follow Bagnaia. Alongside Marc, in front of the traffic lights, there will be Aleix Espargaró on the Aprilia and Alex Rins on the Suzuki. Viñales instead finished the round in 10th place, ahead of Rins and Enea Bastianini. A row behind the rider from Rimini will be Nakagami and the two Ducatis of Pirro (the Red Test driver) and Marini, with Morbidelli (returning after a long stop after knee surgery) 16th in his first qualifying in the Yamaha factory team.

To close the field three other Italians: Petrucci, Rossi and Dovizioso, respectively 22nd, 23rd and 24th. Danilo is not managing to exploit his Ktm even in these last races that remain in MotoGP, while Valentino (who sported a helmet with a pink bow to celebrate the arrival of a daughter) is fake on the ground compromising his turn. All the extenuating circumstances of the case are Andrea, who climbed the Yamaha for the first time yesterday and very much in need of miles to get to know it better. We close with the Moto3 qualifications where the Italians played a historic poker with Romano Fenati in pole position, ahead of Dennis Foggia, Niccolò Antonelli and Andrea Migno.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS