The GasGas Tech3 team has included Pol Espargaró18:14:44 in the official list of riders who will participate in the 2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend at the Sachsenring. Indeed, his presence was so confirmed that the championship promoter had included him in one of the official pre-event press conferences on Thursday afternoon, together with Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco.

However, as Motorsport.com has learned, Tech3 has sent an update to the list of participants, from which the Spanish rider disappears and, in his place, remains the German Jonas Folger, KTM test rider who has replaced Pol since his injury.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

Pending further information from the team, the latest medical check on Tuesday will have blocked Pol Espargaró’s intention to return, with no indication that he may do so next week at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Espargaró was injured at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Friday, March 24, and after several operations undertook a long rehabilitation process which is still ongoing.

Thus, Folger, a native of Mühldorf, who took part in the Grands Prix of Austin, Jerez, Le Mans and Mugello, will be able to contest his home race in Germany, something that has not happened since 2017, when he obtained his first and only podium in the premier class finishing second at Sachsenring astride the Yamaha of the Tech3 team, in his last active season, before having five appearances in Moto2 (2019) and this year’s races.