At 17.15 the Red flag who interrupted the MotoGP Free Practice 2 in Portimao kept enthusiasts and professionals in suspense, especially when the cameras framed the GasGas Tech3 rider Pol Espargarò lying in the escape route of Curva 10, surrounded by several doctors. Long minutes passed before receiving the longed-for news of the state of consciousness of the unfortunate Spaniard, currently hospitalized in Faro hospital with a pulmonary contusion and multiple trauma to the spine. The dynamics of the fall then became clear, with Pol Espargarò the victim of a highside just after the bump, which catapulted him violently to the ground, before rolling heavily into the gravel of the escape route and crashing into the barriers. Not an air fence, but a rubber wall covered with a simple billboard. And only luckily the GasGas rider was not hit by his own bike, which was chasing him at a short distance in the dynamics of the crash.

Problem number 1: the gravel

The question gravel in Portimao, already raised in recent years, is back in the news after the fall in the tests Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati Gresini team rider. The Italian publicly complained about the escape route at Curva 8, which contained gravel that did not comply with the regulatory requirements (between 8 and 20 mm in size), as later demonstrated by an explanatory video released by a journalist from Dazn Spain. The helmet of the Roman driver was heavily damaged in the accident due to the impact with the stones, which caused a head injury to the unfortunate member of the Gresini team. Despite the urgency highlighted by the fall of Di Giannantonio, the FIM allowed the riders to go out on the track on the second daywithout intervening on the escape route, fixed only in the following days with regulatory gravel.

World champion ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia didn’t mince words to describe the situation a Skydenouncing the lack of interventions along the entire circuit and the discrepancy between the different escape routes of the racetrack that hosts the Portuguese Grand Prix: “When we came to Portimao in 2020 I sent the photo to Franco Uncini saying that the gravel was too big and had a shape that didn’t fit; last year in the pits I came back with the gravel, and everyone made fun of meand this year after two heavy crashes they finally decided to change something, but that’s not enough. The gravel has only been partially replaced: it is clearly seen that when Pol impacts he does not slow down, and so it is very dangerous. I worried about him, because the blow was very strong, again due to the gravel”.

Problem number 2: the air fences

As mentioned, Pol Espargarò’s crash on the escape route at Curva 10 ended up against the barriers, made up of a billboard in front of a wall of tyres. L’absence of air fences (structures specially designed in 1991 to protect centaurs from impacts with solid walls) aroused the angry reaction of the riders, starting with Marc Marquez of Honda, ready to put an aut aut to the Federation: “I had seen Pol slide on the gravel with the bike behind him and I was convinced he had been hit, but observing the dynamics there is a need to put an air fence. That is a spot where the air fence has to be put up tomorrow. Not next year, but tomorrow“. Pol’s brother, Aleix Espargarò of Aprilia was also quite tough: “I don’t understand how there could be a wall of tires in that position, I don’t have to explain it. With these bikes you go very fast and air fences should be placed on all sides. I agree with Marc Marquez, we need to act immediately, but along the entire track”. Just this evening a Safety Commission is scheduled in which the riders said they were determined to fight for safety.