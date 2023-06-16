The path to follow to serve the Long Lap Penalty was a fairly constant topic of discussion in the last MotoGP season. The theme of the dispute is quite simple: depending on the track and the way it is designed, it can impact the race of a driver who is sanctioned in very different ways.

One of the most talked about was without a doubt that of the Sachsenring, where the riders were only called to take turn 1 with a very wide line and the loss in terms of time was really small. Just think that Jack Miller had managed to get on the podium despite having been forced to serve a penalty.

For this reason, it was decided to intervene for this year’s German Grand Prix, even if we probably ended up going in exactly the opposite direction because, looking at it now, the new design of the Long Lap Penalty looks like one that can cost really quite a long time.

Now it has been positioned at turn 13, the one that leads to the finish straight. It is in fact a curve that is tackled by cutting a lot towards the inside curb, while the Long Lap Penalty route is rather wide on the escape route, precisely to avoid dangerous intersections when the bikes return to the track.

Now all that remains is to understand whether, over the course of the weekend, there will be a way to see what impact this choice will have among the three classes.