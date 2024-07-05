The second practice session for the MotoGP German Grand Prix was a real mess, with as many as ten riders ending up with their wheels in the air.

The first yellow flags were shown after just four minutes, when Marco Bezzecchi lost control of his Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati at Turn 11.

Three minutes later, Marc Marquez crashed in the same corner, losing the front of his Gresini Racing Ducati. The Spaniard tried to save himself, but the rear regained grip and launched him into the air, creating a frightening crash.

20 minutes into the session, it was Fabio Di Giannantonio’s turn, who brought out a red flag on the second VR46 Ducati, with his GP23 going through the air fences after a slide at Turn 1.

Moments after the session resumed, Takaaki Nakagami’s LCR Honda went down at the same point, followed by the other RC213V of Joan Mir, and a minute later it was rookie Pedro Acosta who crashed again at Turn 1 on the GasGas Tech3.

His teammate Augusto Fernandez then slipped at turn 3, the second of the three right-handers on the Teutonic ups and downs. In the final stages, Enea Bastianini also had to deal with the “Waterfall”, while with their slides at turn 13, Remy Gardner and Johann Zarco are the only ones to have done so on a left-hand bend.

Most of the riders came away unharmed: only Marquez suffered a small fracture to a finger on his left hand, but it is a minimal consequence for an accident that could have been much worse.

But the question arises: why did right-handers claim so many victims?

The Sachsenring’s layout is unique on the calendar: of its 13 corners, only 10 of them are left-handed. For this reason, Michelin also brings asymmetric front tyres, which are designed to heat up more quickly on the right-hand side.

But tyre choices are made ahead of the season, without taking into account the weather conditions. Typically, the German GP in July is run in warmer and more humid conditions. But a cold and unseasonal summer in Northern Europe meant that Friday practice was held in temperatures of just 18 degrees, a far cry from the 26 degrees recorded in last year’s qualifying, when in fairness Friday was held in similar conditions to this year.

From the exit of Turn 3 – the second right-hander on the track – to Turn 11, the right-hand side of the tyres cools down for about 31 seconds before a driver takes the daunting downhill run into Turn 11. From Turn 11 to the next right-hander at Turn 1 is almost another 30 seconds. When conditions are as cold and windy as they were on Friday in Germany, the problem is even more severe.

“It was difficult because even if you push a lot all the way through the lap, the temperature of the front tyre drops very quickly,” said Friday leader Maverick Vinales. “So, it was tough. I was always looking at the dashboard: ‘Okay, this temperature is fine, I can go faster.’ But luckily we have the temperature sensor, so you can see it on the dashboard. So, I try to play it a little bit safer on that front. As soon as I see a lower temperature, I pay attention.”

While the track and the strange conditions played their part, world champion Pecco Bagnaia – fifth fastest today – believes the 2024 Michelin rear tyres were also a determining factor.

“The rear grip is really high with the tyres introduced this year and this pushes on the front. That corner was already critical in the past and now it is even more so. All those who crashed there did so on the first flying lap, when in these conditions you still have to be very cautious.”