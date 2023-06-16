Rain was feared, but it didn’t get to wet the Sachsenring, but that doesn’t mean that the second free practice session of the MotoGP German Grand Prix wasn’t troubled, given that it was interrupted with two red flags. although luckily there were no consequences for the pilots involved in the accidents.

With the asphalt dry, the final minutes were the decisive ones to designate the ten riders who will compete directly in Q2 tomorrow and in the end the best paw was that of Marco Bezzecchi: the Mooney VR46 standard bearer seemed to be in difficulty, but out of time he managed to find the 1’20″271 which hoisted him to the top of the timesheets.

Behind him, 40 thousandths off, we find Jorge Martin with the other Ducati of Prima Pramac Racing. Once again, however, it was the Desmosedici GPs that dominated, as no less than seven took the pass for the decisive qualifying segment.

The group also includes the world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who today didn’t give the feeling of being too good, but nonetheless slipped into fourth position, exactly one tenth from the top. Between seventh and ninth position we find Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, who therefore seems to have made important progress on a physical level compared to last weekend at Mugello, and Alex Marquez, who qualified despite a crash at turn 13 in the finale.

The picture is completed with Johann Zarco, for whom qualifying for Q2 is a consolation for the great thrill raced about five minutes from the end: the Prima Pramac Racing rider was coming out of the pits, when Marc Marquez lost the front of his his Honda at the first braking point, fully hitting his Ducati.

The impact was extremely violent, with the Desmosedici GP literally breaking apart, but luckily both got up without consequences and the Frenchman was even able to breathe a sigh of relief because he qualified with the morning’s time, given that in afternoon he was unable to do better than the 14th fastest time. However, he didn’t like the fact that the Spaniard ran directly to the garage without making sure of the Frenchman’s condition, even if there was a clarification in the paddock after the session was over.

Fall of Marc Márquez and Johann Zarco

So only three bikes other than the Ducatis earned Q2 and it was Aleix Espargaro who opened this row, who doesn’t seem to be conditioned by the pain of the two fractures in his foot, because he hoisted his Aprilia into third position, just 81 thousandths.

Just like in Tuscany, however, the other RS-GPs are struggling really hard and all wheels have gone up in the air: Miguel Oliveira finished 13th after a crash at turn 10 (he took a nasty blow to his left shoulder and is going in hospital for checks), while Maverick Vinales crashed at turn 1 and finds himself only 15th, just two positions ahead of Raul Fernandez, who ended up in the air at the Waterfall.

Continuing to scroll down the standings, in fifth position is Jack Miller’s KTM, also slightly more than a tenth behind the leader, but above all in sixth place is Fabio Quartararo who on a track on which the engine has no a great weight has finally managed to bring his Yamaha directly into Q2 and gives the feeling of being able to try to aspire to the first two rows.

The great excluded therefore is Marc Marquez, even 18th, who we have already mentioned to you for the accident, but who previously had already raced another thrill, truly remaining standing by a miracle at the Waterfall, with his middle finger pointing at his motorcycle. If Honda struggles so much even on a track that for the eight-time world champion is almost his home garden, it means that the technical situation is truly at an all-time low.

Among other things, the other red flag of the session was also caused by an RC213V, when in the first minutes Takaaki Nakagami also crashed at the Waterfall, literally destroying his bike which was equipped with the Kalex frame.

Fabio Di Giannantonio also crashed at the same point, thus wasting the great opportunity to enter Q2. The Gresini Racing rider was ninth, but was unable to make the last run and therefore fell to 11th place (12th in the cumulative), behind the KTM of Brad Binder, who like him will therefore be in Q2. Same fate also for Franco Morbidelli, only 16th.