Mugello and Sachsenring: the risk of rain does not disappear

This year’s championship is approaching the second of three consecutive weekends scheduled in Europe, the last ones scheduled before the summer break which will last until the beginning of August. After the all-Italian party at Mugello, this weekend the MotoGP will take to the track at Sachsenring for the German Grand Prixon a track that has hosted the World Championship uninterruptedly since 1998 (with the exception of 2020, when the pandemic COVID-19 upset the calendar of that year) and which in the past was also the site of the East German Grand Prix, given the location of the track in Saxony. However, as partially happened in Tuscany last weekend, even in this case there will be risk rain.

Attention to free and qualifications

The days that will generate more concern for the pilots will be in particular Friday 16 and Saturday 17 June: according to the data reported by accuweather. comthe chances of rain will be above 80%, with possible thunderstorms estimated at 26% on both days, and which could therefore especially affect qualifying and the Sprint race. The risk will not completely disappear even on the occasion of the race on 18 June, even if it will be much more likely to attend a GP in dry track conditions, with partly cloudy skies.

MotoGP 2023, German Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday June 16th

Sky: showers and thunderstorms

Chance of precipitation: 84% (26% thunderstorms)

Max/min temperatures: 18/21°C

Wind: WW 13 km/h, gusts at 35 km/h

Saturday June 17th

Sky: showers and thunderstorms

Chance of precipitation: 84% (26% thunderstorms)

Max/min temperatures: 21/23°C

Wind: WNW 15 km/h, gusts at 35 km/h

Sunday 18 June

Sky: clouds and sun

Precipitation chance: 25%

Max/min temperatures: 24/28°C

Wind: NW 9 km/h, gusts at 32 km/h

So in 2022

A completely different condition, at least as far as the race is concerned, compared to last year, when the entire German GP took place under clear skies. An event that proved disastrous for the future world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who ended the race prematurely due to a fall, but which still today represents the last joy in the premier class of Fabio Quartararo. On that day, in fact, the then reigning world champion got his 12th and last victory in the World Championshipwith Zarco contributing to one all-French brace in front of Jack Miller. In the other two categories, however, all Spanish successes were recorded, with Izan Guevara winning in Moto3 and Augusto Fernandez ahead of everyone in Moto2.