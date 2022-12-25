Aprilia, Honda, Yamaha, Ducati: in his 26 years in the world championship Valentino Rossi he did not miss anything, running for the four most renowned and competitive manufacturers. To make “bingo” he lacked the Suzukiyet there were days when the hypothesis seemed plausible.

David confirms it Brivio, former Suzuki team manager and now Director of Racing Expansion Projects in Alpine. The Brianza manager retraced those years in which Rossi was looking for a way out from Ducati and Suzuki was planning a return to MotoGP after his farewell in 2011: “It was known in the paddock that he wanted to stop at the end of 2010, so in 2011 he raced only to honor his contract with Dorna. On the official press release announcing the withdrawal it was written “We will return”, so it was also known that the story would not end there“, these are his words to the magazine Slick. “In early 2012, Shinichi Sahara contacted me (the technical manager, nda)and he told me Suzuki would like to come back in 2014, asking me if Rossi wanted to join the project. I spoke to Valentino about it and he told me that he needed a bike for 2013, not for 2014. So couldn’t wait for the Suzuki. Shinichi took note of it, and we didn’t hear from each other for a while. But after some time, he got back to me asking if I agreed to manage a Suzuki team based in Italy. I said yes, and in early autumn I went to Japan to start talking about the new project“.

After the adventure with Ducati, Rossi chose to embrace the Ducati project for the second time Yamaha, recomposing the “hot” couple with Jorge Lorenzo. After two years of adjustment with the M1, the nine-times world champion battled steadily for the tenth title in the 2015 season, which ended, as is well known, in Sepang and Valencia.