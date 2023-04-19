Rossi’s last suit in MotoGP

Through a video published on its official profile of Instagram Valentino Rossi informed his followers of the addition to the collection of the museum inaugurated in 2006 of the last suit used in the 2021 season, number 16, supplied to the nine-time world champion by Dainese (who commented ‘the last Vale suit does not exist’ ).

The pilot of Tavullia in 2021 he experienced a particularly difficult season concluded with just 44 points in 18th position in the Drivers’ standings. Rossi’s best result was an eighth place in Austria where he stayed on track on dry tires in an attempt to grab a podium that would have been the 200th of his career (he stopped at 199).

The GTWC in Monza starts over the weekend

After concluding his commitment to the World Championship in 2021 Valentino Rossi began his automotive career by participating in the GTWC in 2022 at the wheel of the Audi prepared by the WRT team. The Belgian team in this 2023 has decided to change the manufacturer by switching to BMW.

Rossi has been included in the list of official riders of the Munich company and this weekend the 1979 class will take part in the three hours of Monza, an appointment that will inaugurate the Endurance series of the top championship reserved for GT3 cars (which also includes ‘Sprint’ events). For Valentino Rossi it will be a return to the temple of speed five years after his last participation in the Monza Rally Show in which he obtained his sixth victory at this event.