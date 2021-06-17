The not very exciting results of this first part of the championship have raised many doubts about the continuation of the career of Valentino Rossi in MotoGP. The champion from Tavullia has repeatedly remarked that he will make his decision during the summer break, but in recent days from Spain there had been rumors about one of his possible imminent withdrawal in the middle of the season. Both the family and the entourage of the centaur of the Petronas Yamaha team had proven wrong, but the nine-time world champion also received a reply at the Sachsenring: “I sincerely I don’t know exactly where this news comes from. Maybe they are journalists with a great imagination or who want to do the scoop. But no, I should finish the season “, explained Rossi wryly with a smile at Sky Italy.

MotoGP | Rossi’s mother denies the sudden withdrawal

Returning to the actuality of the track, the Sachsenring will be able to give the ‘Doctor’ a good yardstick on the progress in terms of feeling on the bike experienced in Catalonia: “The Monday tests in Barcelona went quite well, as did the rest of the weekend excluding the race. I’ve always been fast enough, but I struggled more in the race. We tried things on Monday and they went well“.