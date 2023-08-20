Valentino Rossi could not have chosen a better weekend to get back to breathing the air of the MotoGP paddock. The pupils of his VR46 Riders Academy gave him a Sunday to remember, with Pecco Bagnaia dominating the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix and Marco Bezzecchi taking the lowest step of the podium. But Luca Marini also recovered to fourth place, and in the Moto2 class there was the return to victory of Celestino Vietti after more than a year of abstinence.

The “Doctor” immediately commented on these spectacular results: “It was a fantastic day for the Academy, because our riders did very well. Celestino started in Moto2 and we had good vibes there, because he returned to victory after a difficult year and we are very happy for him. Marini and Bezzecchi made us enjoy: great comeback race and also podium. What can we say about Pecco? The whole weekend was perfect. In my opinion he hasn’t missed even one corner since Friday morning,” Rossi told Sky Sport MotoGP just below the podium.

The nine-time world champion then returned to the microphones of the satellite broadcaster from the box of Mooney VR46, his team, during Bezzecchi’s podium party. The rider from Rimini is now 68 points behind Bagnaia, in third place in the championship, but according to Rossi at the moment it would not be too realistic to think about the title.

“We have to think about staying ahead of Martin for second place, because already being vice-champion of the MotoGP world is something important. Then Pecco is scary: he’s in the factory team, he has more experience and in a super moment in his career It would be enough just to screw him sometimes (laughs)”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Speaking of his team, he focused on the great feeling that has developed between Bezzecchi and his technical boss Matteo Flamigni, who was his historic telemetrist and is proving to be very valuable for the growth of the Romagnolo.

“It can help him a lot and we are very proud because Matteo has always been a telemetrist with me, but he dreamed of being the chief technician. So having found this synergy with Bez, who get along so well and then Marco always succeeds when he goes on the track giving a lot of gas, that’s one of our strengths”.

Today the cameras showed him on the side of the track cheering on his riders and it must be said that the long race gave him much more satisfaction than yesterday’s Sprint.

“Yesterday was a big disappointment, because we were already very strong, but Bez was knocked down at the first corner and Martin knocked Luca right in front of me. So today was good, we made up for it, and the battle with Alex Marquez was tough Being able to beat him with Bez for the podium, but also with Luca for fourth place, was great.”

Finally, he was asked what is the secret to getting all the guys in the Academy to get along, who actually seem like very close friends despite being rivals on the track.

“That’s thanks to them. Sometimes it’s difficult to get them to get along, because they’re all fighting for the same goal anyway, so it’s not easy. The strength of the Academy is that they always train with the MotoGP world champion as a point of reference “, which is a nice advantage, but you always have to use your intelligence. It’s not easy, but it’s thanks to them anyway,” he concluded.