Ducati Avintia (with two rookies at the start, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini) and KTM Tech-3: these are the only teams to having collected fewer points in this 2021 compared to the Sepang Racing Team. The Petronas-branded team made its MotoGP debut in 2019, astonishing everyone for the results immediately captured – especially with Fabio Quartararo – and in 2020 it achieved six overall victories equally divided between the French rider and Franco Morbidelli.

MotoGP | From Malaysia: Petronas does not renew Rossi

In 2021 El Diablo joined the factory team and the structure led by Razlan Razali welcomed Valentino Rossi in what could be his last year at the start in the World Championship. The Doctor’s tale is not having a happy ending. The nine-time world champion has collected just 17 points in this 2021 despite having the official Yamaha M1 at his disposal and at the Sachsenring statements of Razlan Razali then partially recalibrated which suggest that the climate within the Malaysian team is anything but serene. Even Franco Morbidelli is not experiencing a simple season. The hope for everyone is to find a smile in Assen to spend the long summer break after having experienced a positive weekend with competitive performances.

What joy

In Assen Valentino Rossi obtained his last career victory in MotoGP in 2017, in 2018 he was the protagonist in the top positions in what was a crazy race with over 100 overtakes won by Marc Marquez. In 2019, however, he ran into a weekend to forget that culminated in a crash in the race that involved Takaaki Nakagami who then had to undergo shoulder surgery at the end of the season to fully recover from that knockout. “We need to understand what happened in Germany and resolve it before returning to racing this weekend – Rossi’s words – I really like the Assen track and in the past I have often been fast. I want to get a good result before the summer break ”. The Dutch track rewards the characteristics of the Yamaha and Franco Morbidelli wants to exploit this peculiarity: “In 2017 I won in the Netherlands in Moto2, I really like the track and I think it suits the M1. I hope to have a good race ”.