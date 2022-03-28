After 26 seasons of honorable service, from 1996 to 2021, this year Valentino Rossi he is an exceptional spectator of the World Championship. The Valencia GP last November 14 was his last as a two-wheel driver. Now the new adventure is called GT World Challenge Europe, to be tackled at the wheel of an Audi marked – obviously – with the # 46. Rossi, however, even though he is now a car driver, has obviously not lost his passion for motorcycling. As the owner of a team and mentor to many of the Italian drivers on the grid, the Doctor always has his eyes on his old world. However, there are no regrets.

“I have none – confessed the former Yamaha home star during a very long interview with The newspaper – the first Sunday without MotoGP? I thought, ‘What the heck not to be there on the track.’ Last year I was very keen to close in a joyful way in Valencia, and I succeeded. So now it gave me pleasure to watch the GPs from the sofa. I am a big fan of motorcycles, I like to follow them everywhere. AND I like to cheer on our riders. Then on the track is my brother, there are my friends. The difficult moment was around June, between Barcelona and Assen, when I decided to quit“.

In recent seasons, many have attributed one to Rossi excessive stubbornness in continuing to compete despite results not up to par with his past. Even in this case, however, the seven-time champion of the premier class did not regret having followed his heart at all: “I did it because I believed in it, because I believed I could keep winning and in any case I was very competitive until the middle of the 2019 season. Of course I was no longer the Valentino Rossi of ten years before, it’s normal, but I believed it. Maybe I could have quit a year earlier, at the end of 2020. But then there was Covid, it was a hell of a year, we often ran three races on the same track and without an audience. I told myself ‘what do I do? Do I stop like this? No, it’s too bad. I do another year ‘. Not because I wanted people for my retirement, but because I wanted to leave after a year of real competition “.