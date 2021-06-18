After the weekend in Barcelona and the tests on the following Monday, Valentino Rossi arrived in Germany with a glimmer of hope in having improved his feeling with the M1. But at the end of the first day of free practice, the 42 year old from Tavullia does not seem to have made great progress and its difficulties are relentlessly exposed by a ranking never so deficient in his long career. The PL1 finished them in 20th position 1 ″ from the leader Marquez, e the PL2 they did not go better with the 21st and penultimate place 1 ″ 2 from Oliveira. For the ‘Doctor’ also a fall in the afternoon, in the middle of Turn 1. Rossi’s day was then completed by a ‘yellow’ that saw him involved in the Malaysian media, where Razlan Razali – his ‘boss’ in the Petronas team – would have communicated the desire to separate from Pesaro, without waiting for the decision of the ’46’ on the future. Quotation marks then denied with decision by the team’s press office.

MotoGP | Petronas denies: no decision taken on Rossi

Valentino Rossi (21st, Yamaha Petronas, 1’21.968): “This afternoon we tried a few tires, we tested the Hard both front and rear, because in this heat the choice is still not clear. I did a second outing in PL2 where I did quite well, I was able to run low ’22 and I was pretty good. But unfortunately in the end I am slipped at the first corner, so this took me a little bit of problems for the time attack because I had to change bikes and the other one was not exactly the same. Then after a fall it always takes a while to regain confidence. I could have done a little better, I got the T4 wrong a bit and lost two tenths. But it is difficult, they all go very strong, we are all very close, both as a single lap and as a step. I struggle a little in T3, in the upper part, Turn 9-10-11, in the fast I lose a little too much. We will have to try to improve that point. “