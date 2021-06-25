Friday in Assen brought no relief in terms of results to a Valentino Rossi who is undoubtedly experiencing the most difficult season of his long career. Just four years ago – it was June 25, 2017 – the Yamaha champion achieved his last success, right on Dutch soil, and 1461 days later he finds himself having to comment on a 17th place in the combined classification of Assen, a track that has seen him triumph ten times. Rossi didn’t have a disastrous day, but he didn’t have the spark in either FP1 or FP2 to get close to the top10. The center-group fight doesn’t seem to be that far away, even if the ‘Doctor’ explained – once again – that he would like to fight for the podium.

Valentino Rossi (17th, 1’34.431): “I felt good with the bike and I’m optimistic because it didn’t go badly. Unfortunately we are not so competitive to play what I would like, which is the podium. Many are strong and are in line with the second group. I believe I can do one decent race, also because in one of my fastest laps I found the yellow flags. I could have been in the ten. I have better potential than the leaderboard. Even in the wet, the sensations were positive ”.

Not an easy day for the novice Garrett Gerloff, which fell during the morning. Here are his feelings after the second day of his career in MotoGP after the Friday in Valencia at the end of 2020.

Garrett Gerloff (21st, 1’35.744): “I’m not pushing 100% yet because I still don’t have enough confidence to do it. It’s amazing how aggressive MotoGP can be at times in some respects. I can’t wait to get back on the saddle tomorrow to take some steps forward ”.