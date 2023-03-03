The adoption of the new Marelli electronic control unit in MotoGP is causing discussion and a press release from Dorna, the promoter of the world championship, is expected soon to try to clarify the state of the art.

As anticipated by Motorsport.com, MotoGP would have decided after five years to adopt a more modern single control unit, passing from the well-known AGO340 to the new BAZ340, the result of an important technological update.

The regulation provides that all MotoGP bikes have the same ECU, but in this case there could be a derogation from the written rules, according to which the official teams entered by the five manufacturers (Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda and Yamaha) switch to the new ECU , while the satellite teams (LCR, GasGas, Pramac, Gresini, VR46 and RNF) will be able to continue with the well-known BAZ340.

Why? Someone in the paddock would have hinted that Marelli would not have been able to supply the control units for all the bikes in time for the delivery of four ECUs before the tests carried out in Sepang, as if the semi-conductor crisis had made it more difficult supply.

This is one side of the coin. On the other hand, a completely different scenario emerges: according to Marelli, the control units actually ordered would have been made available. The requests received by Corbetta would have concerned only the Manufacturers, leaving the AGO340 to continue to be used by the satellite teams.

Have logics intervened dictated by the desire to reduce costs or by the need to limit the development of new technology to those who have adequate means?

The Sepang tests, in fact, yielded results, according to some showing that the new ECU is not yet mature: “The new ECU isn’t radically different, it’s just a more powerful evolution – they said in the paddock -. The problem is that it is not developed and, at the moment, no advantage is appreciated over the old one”.

In reality, the BAZ340 control unit has new hardware: the microprocessors, the piloting drivers and the logger memory have been evolved with an increase in the communication lines. It is foreseeable, therefore, that performance can be improved, considering the number of power outputs, and the ability to manage both 12V and 24V actuators.

However, it is true that the engine/motorcycle control software is the same as that of the AGO340, but the increased possibilities for calculation and power outputs have made it possible to revolutionize input management.

One aspect that is perhaps not respected is that the safety threshold can also be increased: with the BAZ340, the Race Direction is able to receive real-time information from a motorcycle immediately after a fall, and the Race Direction would be able to activate the turning on the Rear Light on all bikes to instantly inform the riders of a problem on the track.

With the old AGO340 these functions would not be activated, while they are part of a plan to upgrade the security systems. Some have complained that there is a lack of software development, while it is more probable that a fine-tuning work is needed in the Portimao tests for a system that should also provide a higher data download speed than the current one.

The regulation states that any software variation must be unanimously approved by the Manufacturers, but modifications to the ECUs can be implemented without the manufacturers’ approval provided that the software strategies are not changed.

A clarification from Dorna could be useful in defining the state of the art, preventing the inevitable controversies from exploding: it is legitimate to think that the factory teams will perhaps only be able to take advantage of the new electronics. But if so, who would benefit from it? The 2023 season hasn’t started yet, so there’s still time to clarify the dark sides…