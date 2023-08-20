The tenth round of the 2023 season, scheduled for this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, is sponsored by CryptoDATA, partner and co-owner of RNF Racing.

For this reason, the Aprilia satellite team has prepared a one-off blue and pink livery for the RS-GPs ridden by Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

According to the team’s social channels, the livery is inspired by Barbie, whose new film recently broke box office records, reaching a worldwide total of $1.2 billion in receipts.

RNF Racing has become Aprilia’s satellite partner for the 2023 season, after its previous manufacturer, Yamaha, declined to commit to a multi-year deal.

RNF Racing, who were previously Petronas Sepang Racing Team before retiring from grand prix competition at the end of 2021, experienced a very difficult year in MotoGP last season with Yamaha.

The move to Aprilia has given the team a major boost, with Miguel Oliveira narrowly missing out on the podium at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago, finishing fourth.

RNF MotoGP Racing live unveil Photo by: RNF Racing

Oliveira qualified eighth at the Red Bull Ring for Sunday’s Grand Prix, although he failed to complete a single corner in Saturday’s Sprint.

The Portuguese driver was involved in the chaos of turn 1 unleashed by Jorge Martin, who in addition to him also involved Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi.

Oliveira was one of three riders to crash in this incident and not rejoin the race.

Martin felt he had no fault for this incident, but was ultimately given a long lap penalty for Sunday’s Grand Prix by the FIM stewards.