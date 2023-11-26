Since mid-season the rumors about the management and financial problems of the RNF team, a satellite of Aprilia, have multiplied, to the point that the statements of the riders complaining about the quality of the spare parts supplied by the Noale company have been linked to an alleged lack of payments.

After founding the Petronas team in Moto2 and, in 2019, making the leap to MotoGP as team owner, Razlan Razali handed over power to external investments, losing ownership of the team and, now, his job: Valencia will be the last Grand Prix for the former manager of the Sepang circuit.

On Friday, Razali posted a farewell message on social media, assuring that the future would be better. On Saturday, the team’s current 60% owners, Romanian company CDT Sports and Media SRL, released a statement an hour before the event that is expected to introduce the team’s new owners and a new title sponsor to replace CryptoDATA.

“The press has made a lot of speculation about the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team and therefore we would like to provide clarification through this official press release”, thus begins the note released by the team. “One thing is clear: the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team has a contract to participate in the MotoGP Championship valid until 2026 which was awarded to it by the Sepang Racing Team. This contract has very clear terms and conditions and so far we have not even been notified of a breach of a contractual obligation. Furthermore, we have not received any communication of termination of the contract.”

“Furthermore, RNF has a valid contract with Aprilia and we have not received any communication of termination of the contract. Speculation about the quality of motorcycle spare parts supplied by Aprilia due to ‘alleged’ debts is false. There are no debts with Aprilia and all amounts were paid earlier this year. Furthermore, in addition to what is foreseen in the contract, we have agreed on additional mechanics and carried out the additional costs”.

“It is true that RNF had received an offer for its grid places in Madrid at the office of Dorna (promoter of the championship), but this offer was officially rejected more than a fortnight ago and since then no further steps have been taken negotiations. The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team has no debts or disputes with its suppliers and all activities are carried out in accordance with the business plan and according to the contractual terms with the suppliers.”

“The RNF team remains 60% owned by CDT SPORTS AND MEDIA SRL and 40% by Razlan Razali. RNF Racing Ltd. is subject to an internal audit by the majority shareholder (CDT) to examine internal processes and employee activity. There will definitely be changes in the management of the team, as this has been a transition year, and after the audit we will put in place HR optimization processes in order to implement the strategy and tactics to achieve performance in the team. The decision that Razlan Razali will not be part of the management of the RNF team is not yesterday, but was taken more than a month ago, due to the pressure exerted by shareholders following unsatisfactory results and financial decisions”, concludes the note.

Here’s what Razali wrote on his social media on Friday night: “It’s been an incredible ride. A once in a lifetime opportunity to manage and own a MotoGP team in the World Championship. We know what it means to win and especially lose. I’ve worked with the most amazing team members from all over the world. We discovered a world champion in Fabio, we were almost world champions with Frankie, we had the GOAT Vale, the MotoGP legend Dovi, we took a risk with Darryn and finally the most amazing dentist fastest in the world with Miguel and a champion in waiting Raul. The team was my extended family, my second home and we must be proud of what we have achieved and become. What awaits us? It will be another start, but different, and I await it with the utmost spirit and enthusiasm. Let’s go team!!!”.