Although the pre-season is now over and the first race of the season will take place next week, there is still one team on the 2023 MotoGP grid that has to officially present itself, RNF Racing.

Razlan Razali’s team, which made the transition from a Yamaha satellite team to a second Aprilia structure, ran all the days of the winter tests with carbon-coloured fairings on the RS-GPs of the new line-up formed by Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

To discover the official livery, the appointment had been set for Thursday 16 March, with an event that should have taken place in Portugal, but at the Estoril circuit and not in Portimao where the tests have just concluded and where the first race of the World Cup.

However, a change of plans was announced today: the colors of the two bikes from Noale in the 2022 version will be shown for the first time on Monday 20 March, and it will also be an exclusively virtual presentation.

“We have some news you’ll want to hear, we’re afraid our team presentation plans have been changed. We’re working to improve, so we’re proudly moving the date to March 20,” reads the instagram post alongside the video you can see below .

“We regret that Estoril will no longer be the venue for the event, but we will see you in the heat of the Portuguese GP. We are grateful for your support, we will give our best. We will assert ourselves with new partners and new colors”, he concludes the short note.

The Portimao winter tests ended with the 11th time for Oliveira and the 16th for Fernandez. However, it must be said that the Portuguese slipped between the two official RS-GPs, and was also among the riders who were able to go below the old record set at the Algarve circuit.