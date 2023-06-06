After being forced to miss the French Grand Prix, Miguel Oliveira is determined to get back on his RNF Racing Aprilia this weekend at Mugello, where the Italian Grand Prix will be staged.

The Portuguese driver injured his shoulder in a crash with Fabio Quartararo in an accident that took place in the early stages of the Spanish Grand Prix, in Jerez. About ten days ago, during the Aprilia All Stars at Misano, he said that his presence in Tuscany was still in doubt, but this morning Razlan Razali’s team made it official that on Thursday they will undergo the usual circuit check-up to test to get the “fit”.

“I can’t wait to go to Mugello. Certainly the biggest question mark is how I will be able to physically manage such a difficult track with the MotoGP. In the last few days I have felt some improvements, so I hope this will be enough to get to be competitive,” Oliveira said.

“This is the main goal. I know I need more experience with the bike and more races, but at the moment it’s a priority to get back 100% fit. I’ll go to Mugello with this goal and I hope I can turn it into a good weekend. I can’t wait to see the whole team again,” he added.

Obviously, the hope for Miguel is that his season can be more serene from here on out, given that he has already stopped twice: the first right on the occasion of the opening race at Portimao, when in the much-discussed accident with Marc Marquez he had accused a knee problem that had prevented him from racing in Argentina.

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It will be an important weekend for the Noale-based satellite team, because it will finally be back to full ranks, given that Raul Fernandez also seems to have recovered from the compartment syndrome operation carried out a few days before the French Grand Prix, which at Le Mans had forced him to surrender after a few laps of FP1.

“I’m really happy to be back at Mugello. We’ve had three rest weekends, and it’s been good for my arm. I’ve had time to recover and prepare physically. For this weekend, I don’t want to expect anything special,” he said Fernandez, who will also have to pass a medical check on Thursday.

“First, we have to see how my arm works. Hopefully, we will obviously try to do the best we can and have fun, which is my main goal. I’m curious to see if the arm will give me any problems after these first few four rounds that have been very difficult from this point of view,” he concluded.

