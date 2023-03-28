The penalty inflicted on Marc Marquez following the accident with Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira last Sunday in Portimao caused a lot of discussion and looks set to continue to do so.

The Honda rider was punished with a double long lap penalty, but the first fear that emerged in recent days was that he would never serve this penalty. In fact, the FIM board of commissioners had written in the provision that the eight-time world champion should have paid for this weekend’s Argentine Grand Prix, when, however, he won’t be in the game.

In the accident, in fact, he suffered a fracture in his right hand, for which he has already been operated on, which will prevent him from taking to the track at Termas de Rio Hondo. This morning then came the clarification from the commissioners, who explained that in reality Marquez will regularly serve the penalty, on the occasion of the first race in which he will return to racing.

Shortly after, however, the RNF Team also got involved in the matter, which in Argentina will have to do without Oliveira: at first it seemed that the Portuguese had only gotten away with a strong contusion to his right leg, but the more in-depth tests have highlighted an injury to the tendons of the external rotators, which will require a period of rest and therefore the renunciation of Termas de Rio Hondo.

Accident between Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, and Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For this reason, Razlan Razali’s team disputed the extent of the penalty, invoking greater severity on the part of the marshals. Below, we report in full the press release released by the team:

“The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP team, following the recent accident due to the reckless and irresponsible riding of Marc Marquez against Miguel Olivera, is pushing for tougher and more severe sanctions from the FIM stewards”.

“MotoGP races, whether Sprints or main races, are high-speed, high-intensity races where every rider wants to win at all costs. However, such aggressive behavior can often lead to disastrous consequences, not just for the riders themselves but also for their rivals”.

“The recent incident between Marc Marquez and Miguel Olivera should serve as a wake-up call for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 riders. It is therefore imperative to remind them of the severity of the punishment for any type of reckless and irresponsible riding.”

“The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP team condemns this behavior and is strongly calling for tougher penalties to deter future offenders, including team riders. We urge the FIM stewards to take swift and decisive action against these reckless manoeuvres, setting an example for the younger riders in Moto3 and Moto2″.

“We believe safety is the top priority in any sport and MotoGP must take the necessary actions to ensure the safety of all its riders. We look forward to supporting the FIM’s stewards in their continued efforts to develop a more safe and responsible”.

