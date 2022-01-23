Last year, at Silverstone, the first podium in the premier class arrived, thanks to Aleix Espargaró. This year, at home Aprilia, the goal is to at least be able to repeat itself. The Noale house, slowly but with great constancy, is trying to get closer to the top of the MotoGP, in a context of great competitive balance that during the last season has brought the various teams on the grid closer together. Of course, giants like Honda, Yamaha and Ducati are always favorites, but around Noale they are not in awe and intend to continue along the path of growth. This year then the presence since the beginning of the year of Maverick Vinales it will only be able to help the environment improve.

The Spaniard from Figueres, after the disastrous conclusion of his adventure in Yamaha, dreams of giving the Italian manufacturer the first historic success in the top-class. A dream that the CEO Massimo Rivola hopes it can really come true. At the moment, however, it is necessary to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground. “To say that winning is a goal is premature – recognized the Italian executive, interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport – that it’s a little dream, like the podium a year ago, it’s true. But we have to see where the others will be, after two years without development “. The presence of Vinales in the team certainly increases the attention towards Aprilia. The Spaniard, however, will be in contract expiration at the end of the year.

“Its future depends on us – said Rivola in reference to the Spanish talent, enormously discontinuous in performances during the last seasons – if we work well, I think he will grow fond of us. Otherwise it is only fair that one of his talents go to a team where he feels he can win. But the market will start immediately – added the Aprilia house manager – already in Sepang I expect wild managers everywhere in the garage. We have a strong couple, I think stability pays off and I’d like to continue with Maverick and Aleix “he concluded.